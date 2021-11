LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — In the era of COVID, restaurants and cafes once greeted you with signs about masks, social distancing and now in Los Angeles, vaccine cards. “We have to sort of be the front lines of that and it’s a lot of burden to have to put on us and our staff more importantly,” said Chris Register, owner of Plants and Animals in Eagle Rock.

