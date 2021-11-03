CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talend Breaks From The Industry With New Packaging, Product And Service Innovations To Deliver Healthier Data

By PR Newswire
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend , a global leader in data integration and data integrity, today announced its Fall '21 release. Providing new service, product, and packaging innovations, Talend applies data health concepts across its platform to help everyone from business leaders to data professionals realize value from their data quickly. Talend's latest release introduces its first solution delivered *-as-a-service, new product capabilities to accelerate data professional productivity, and an industry-first packaging option that supports unlimited rows and unlimited users to provide unmatched, predictable pricing and greater control of data costs.

According to a recent survey , 78% of executives have challenges making data-driven decisions, and 60% don't always trust the data they use. Clearly, without trust in data, any sort of insight will always be questioned or worse yet - critical decisions may be delayed and based on bad data.

"It's no longer just about that first mile data movement from point A to point B. Simply moving any data into a business process, analytics environment, or machine learning model will not deliver successful business outcomes," said Krishna Tammana, CTO at Talend. "Our focus is to help customers with the last mile in data management, ensuring they have healthy data when and where they need it, in the right context. When a business can build this into its systems and culture at scale, at the speed of business, is when it will consistently deliver successful business outcomes. Our new release builds upon the innovative quality and trust capabilities in our platform that has made Talend a leader over many years, enabling more organizations and people to benefit from healthy data."

Highlights of the Talend Fall '21 release include:

  • Talend Data Quality Service gives business leaders a path to healthier data without technology or headcount investments. Data Quality Service leverages Talend's market-leading data quality technology, frameworks, dashboards, and specialists to help companies monitor the quality of business-critical data continuously and achieve healthy data quality insights consistently.
  • Native Trust Score for Snowflake profiles entire datasets inside Snowflake Data Cloud, ensuring data professionals can leverage healthy, analytics-ready data for their businesses.
  • Self-service Data API sharing in Talend Data Fabric enables data engineers to run processes, applications, and analytics without relying on a developer because the new no-code product creates and shares APIs in minutes rather than following a process that typically takes days.
  • An industry-first, Stitch Unlimited's non-consumption-based pricing gives analysts predictable data ingestion costs and improved productivity. Now, analysts can focus less on consumption volumes that drive ingestion costs and more on getting value out of their data. Additionally, Stitch users can connect to multiple destinations from a single account.

Additional new capabilities aimed to bring healthier data to organizations include write once, use anywhere Data Quality rules designer for greater agility, tailored business modeling in Data Catalog to meet governance requirements, and scalable Talend Trust Score™ analysis of data automatically crawled from multiple cloud data warehouses.

"Having healthy data has enabled us to ship over a thousand packages a day and complete over tens of thousands of fulfilled orders in a single month. We expect to ramp up to tens of thousands of sample orders per day by end of this year," said Juan Lopez, EVP of Engineering, Material Bank, a supplier of home furnishing samples. "Talend is the center of our org and the most important software we have today, hands down."

Talend will showcase its Fall '21 release at its annual Talend Connect 2021 customer conference. Talend's new platform capabilities and services will be available in Q4. More detailed information on Data Quality Service and the entire Fall release can be found on Talend's blog page.

About Talend

Talend, a leader in data integration and data integrity, is changing the way the world makes decisions.

Talend Data Fabric is the only platform that seamlessly combines an extensive range of data integration and governance capabilities to actively manage the health of corporate information. This unified approach is unique and essential to delivering complete, clean, and uncompromised data in real-time to all employees. It has made it possible to create innovations like the Talend Trust Score™, an industry-first assessment that instantly quantifies the reliability of any data set.

Over 6,500 customers across the globe have chosen Talend to run their businesses on healthy data. Talend is recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry media. For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/talend-breaks-from-the-industry-with-new-packaging-product-and-service-innovations-to-deliver-healthier-data-301415579.html

SOURCE Talend Inc.

ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

