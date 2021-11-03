CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California assemblyman discusses upcoming hearing to address backlogged cargo in SoCal

By Mae Fesai, Anisca Miles
 7 days ago

The logjam of ships in Southern California has interrupted the global supply chain and prompted the Biden administration to allow the port complex to operate 24 hours a day to try to get goods unloaded and out to consumers as the Black Friday and Christmas holiday season approaches.

About 40% of all shipping containers entering the U.S. come through the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports. The number of ships waiting to unload has risen to record volumes.

Wednesday, the California State Assembly Select Committee on Ports and Goods Movement and the California State Senate Select Committee on Ports and Goods Movement will hold a joint informational hearing to find solutions.

Assemblyman Patrick O’Donnell, D-Long Beach, joined Mae to discuss the details.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

