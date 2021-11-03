CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corsica Technologies Introduces Service Guarantee For Managed IT And Cybersecurity Clients

CENTREVILLE, Md., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corsica Technologies, recognized as one of the top managed IT and cybersecurity providers in the country, is pleased to announce that it will be including the Corsica Technologies Service Guarantee as a complimentary value add-on for clients enrolled in the company's Corsica Secure SM managed services. The award-winning Corsica Secure SM solution is a unique combination of managed IT and cybersecurity services, offered exclusively by Corsica Technologies.

The Corsica Secure SM solution combines IT services to grow businesses with cybersecurity to keep organizations protected. The expert Corsica Technologies team develops strategic roadmaps with predictable costs to support companies' strategic initiatives. The Corsica Secure SM solution also includes consulting services from a virtual chief information officer (vCIO) and a real-time client portal to provide insight into clients' IT environments and identify opportunities for improvement.

The Corsica Technologies Service Guarantee provides peace of mind for clients. It covers Corsica Technologies' services for containment, eradication, and recovery following a cybersecurity incident - all at no additional cost. Covered incidents include:

  • Ransomware infection
  • Business email compromise
  • Regulatory or compliance fine related to cybersecurity incident
  • Business income loss related to cybersecurity incident
  • Legal liability related to cybersecurity incident

"In today's cyber threat landscape, businesses are under constant pressure to defend their systems against ransomware, email compromise, and other advanced threats," says Ross Filipek, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Corsica Technologies. "While there is no magic bullet that guarantees protection, our state-of-the-art managed services help mitigate cyber risk in a significant way - and we're so confident in these protections that we are standing behind them with our Service Guarantee."

In addition to the Service Guarantee, Corsica Technologies is also now able to quote and bind cyber liability policies for their clients looking to add cyber insurance.

To learn more, contact Corsica Technologies at (855) 411-3387 or request a consultation.

About Corsica TechnologiesConsistently recognized as one of the country's top managed IT and cybersecurity service providers, Corsica Technologies helps organizations leverage technology as a competitive business advantage. Our integrated IT and cybersecurity services protect companies and enable them to succeed. www.corsicatech.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corsica-technologies-introduces-service-guarantee-for-managed-it-and-cybersecurity-clients-301415598.html

SOURCE Corsica Technologies

