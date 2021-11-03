Humana Specialty Pharmacy Wins National Patient Choice Award For Fourth Year In A Row

Humana Specialty Pharmacy has received the MMIT Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Award in the PBM/Payer category for the fourth consecutive year. The award recognizes the highest quality in customer service and optimal patient care by a specialty pharmacy.

"We are humbled and so grateful to again receive this prestigious national award that highlights our total health approach to delivering personalized and integrated patient care. The award reflects Humana's investment and commitment to achieve a holistic, more personal and caring health care experience," said Natalie Bedford, Senior Vice President, Humana Specialty Pharmacy. "I want to take this opportunity to thank our entire Humana Specialty Pharmacy organization - the leadership team, pharmacists, nurses, care coordinators, and technicians as well as our partnering and support teams who always put the patient at the center of everything we do."

Humana Specialty Pharmacy, a part of Humana Pharmacy, manages therapies for chronic and complex illnesses while providing patients with both clinical and educational services customized to their individual needs and treatment goals.

From education on medication side effects to medication adherence monitoring and coaching, Humana Specialty Pharmacy provides a personalized experience throughout treatment, offering 24-hour availability to pharmacists who answer patients' urgent or clinical questions. Humana Specialty Pharmacy also supports patients who apply for patient assistance programs to cover the costs of their specialty drugs.

The criteria for the Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice award was formulated by a committee of individuals representing pharmaceutical manufacturers, payers, trade organizations, consultants and equity research firms.

For more information about Humana Specialty Pharmacy, visit: www.humanaspecialty.com.

About HumanaHumana Inc. (HUM) - Get Humana Inc. (HUM) Report is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools - such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions - combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

