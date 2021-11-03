CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Investment Digest of SpaceTech Industry 2021 / Q3

SpaceRef
 9 days ago

Today SpaceTech Analytics released a 120-page special analytical case study, Investment Digest of SpaceTech Industry 2021 / Q3. Why it's important: In this 120-page case study, we cover general SpaceTech trends and strategic financial insights which would be relevant for investors, entrepreneurs, and stakeholders with the goal to raise the education...

spaceref.com

Comments / 0

Related
SmartAsset

How to Invest in Gold Futures

Gold and other precious metals are an excellent way to diversify your portfolio. Adding securities that are non-correlated to the more common stocks, bonds and funds smooths out the fluctuations of the market. They also potentially increase returns and reduce … Continue reading → The post How to Invest in Gold Futures appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Digest#Today Spacetech Analytics#M A#Spac
SmartAsset

How to Invest in the Great North

Canada is a wealthy, stable country that’s one of the major trading partners of the U.S. and among the top countries in global trade. Its gross domestic product (GDP) is about $1.6 trillion as of 2021, and its economy has … Continue reading → The post How to Invest in the Great North appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slid 2.30% to $327.64 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.66% to 15,622.71 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.66% to 36,079.94. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $56.69 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
SpaceRef

Planet To Acquire VanderSat To Deliver Advanced Agriculture Data Products To Customers

We are excited to announce that Planet has entered into an agreement to acquire VanderSat, a leading provider of advanced earth data and analytics. Vandersat’s innovative products help customers better measure and understand water management and crop health in major markets. Planet intends to leverage VanderSat’s technologies and products in further pursuit of bringing to market next-generation solutions that combine the best of commercial and public satellite data to provide clear and actionable information to help industries, non-profits, and governments around the world.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
WKTV

NY investing $450 million to help tourism industry recover from pandemic

New York is launching a $450 million campaign to bolster the tourism industry, which is still feeling the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the “Bring Back Tourism, Bring Back Jobs” initiative on Monday as a recovery package to revitalize the industry by providing money to businesses and employees.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SpaceRef

Planet Announces Virtual Investor Day

Planet Labs Inc. (“Planet”), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced that it will host a Virtual Investor Day on November 18th starting at 11:00 am Eastern Time / 8:00 am Pacific Time. Earlier this year, Planet entered into a definitive merger agreement with dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE: DMYQ) (“dMY IV”), a special purpose acquisition company, to become a publicly traded company later this year.
SOFTWARE
Miami Herald

Flotek Industries: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $509,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 8 cents per share. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
SpaceRef

HawkEye 360 Raises $145 Million in Series D Round to Expand Dominance of the Commercial Radio Frequency GEOINT Market

HawkEye 360 Inc., the world's leading commercial provider of space-based radio frequency (RF) data and analytics, today announced it has closed $145 million in new funding, priming the company to achieve transformational growth in its data and analytical services product line. This Series D round was led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners and Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LSE:SSIT), the world's first listed space tech fund. Additional funding was provided by the Strategic Development Fund (SDF), the investment arm of UAE's Tawazun Holding. And joining the round were new investors Jacobs, Gula Tech Adventures, 116 Street Ventures, and New North Ventures, as well as existing investors Advance, Razor's Edge, NightDragon, SVB Capital, Shield Capital, Adage Capital, and others. This brings the total amount of capital raised to date to $302 million.
MARKETS
agrinews-pubs.com

Competitiveness of U.S. agriculture industry dependent on infrastructure investment

ST. LOUIS — The interconnectivity of different transportation modes and need for reliability in both transportation and broadband infrastructure emerged as key ingredients for continued competitiveness of the U.S. agriculture industry during a virtual webinar hosted by the St. Louis AgriBusiness Club. The event provided a unique opportunity for dozens...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
geekwire.com

Investment opportunities in 5G, edge computing and Industry 4.0

The 5G OILab & top founders discuss the future and substantial investment opportunities of Industry 4.0 unleashed by 5G and edge computing. Digital transformation is impacting every industry, from transportation to agriculture, manufacturing to health care, enabled by cloud, edge computing, wireless (5G), and applications. Analysts predict global IT spending will reach nearly $7 trillion over the next several years.
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

LSB Industries: Q3 Earnings Insights

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. LSB Industries reported in-line EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.26, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $53,230,000 from the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
rew-online.com

Arden forms JV with investment giant to target industrial ‘sweet spot’

Arcapita Group Holdings (“Arcapita”), the global alternative investment firm, and Arden Group, a US real estate investment firm, have announced a joint venture to acquire multi-tenant industrial properties in urban centers across major markets in the United States. The new venture closed on an initial portfolio of properties valued at...
REAL ESTATE
dig-in.com

AXA to cut fossil fuel investments with industry in crosshairs

AXA SA, France’s biggest insurer, is broadening the list of fossil-fuel activities that it will refrain from investing in, as pressure grows on financial companies to step back from funding industries that damage the climate. Starting from 2023, the Paris-based insurer will stop investing in and underwriting upstream oil greenfield...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
calculatedriskblog.com

A Few Comments on Q3 GDP and Investment

Earlier from the BEA: Gross Domestic Product, Third Quarter 2021 (Advance Estimate) Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 2.0 percent in the third quarter of 2021, according to the "advance" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the second quarter, real GDP increased 6.7 percent.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy