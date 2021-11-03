Eat at Buffalo Wild Wings and Support BHS Band

Located on different sides of Fruitville Pike in Lancaster, PA, Mission BBQ and Buffalo Wild Wings will become almost neighbors. The new building replacing what used to be Ruby Tuesday's has slowly come up over the past few months, and it looks like they're getting ready to start up the very first Mission BBQ restaurant in Lancaster. They have "we're hiring"-signs on the lot, and some finishing touches remaining.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO