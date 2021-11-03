Eat at Buffalo Wild Wings and Support BHS Band

We have all been watching Buffalo Wild Wings in Lake Charles being built from the ground up. The new location is not that far away from the old location which was inside of the Target Shopping center on the corner of West Prien Lake Road and Nelson Road. A couple...
Names like Chick-fil-A, Buffalo Wild Wings and Olive Garden are helping a Central Ohio company grow. Westerville-based Lancaster Colony Corp. Wednesday reported its first-quarter results, which included a 12.3% jump in sales to $392.1 million in the period that ended Sept. 30. CEO David Ciesinski, on a Wednesday morning conference...
In the city of Buffalo, the Buffalo wing does not exist. There are only wings. And it is a truth universally acknowledged that the wings were born in Buffalo. Alongside Rick James and the Goo Goo Dolls, the hot wing stands as Buffalo’s most famous export of the past 60 years. On Super Bowl Sunday alone, sticky-fingered Americans might pick clean 1.4 billion of the chicken’s dinkiest, boniest cut.
As the teams from UM and MSU took the field last Saturday, fans at the Buffalo Wild Wings sports bars nearest to their school’s football stadium were steeped in a competition of their own, an epic halftime Blazin’ Challenge. Hype hosts kept fans engaged throughout the competition, as professional football...
Located on different sides of Fruitville Pike in Lancaster, PA, Mission BBQ and Buffalo Wild Wings will become almost neighbors. The new building replacing what used to be Ruby Tuesday's has slowly come up over the past few months, and it looks like they're getting ready to start up the very first Mission BBQ restaurant in Lancaster. They have "we're hiring"-signs on the lot, and some finishing touches remaining.
Buffalo Wild Wings is offering BOGO boneless wings every Thursday!. The offer is only valid at participating locations so you may want to check with your local restaurant to see if they are honoring the promotion. You can order through their app or their website. Limit 1 per customer per...
We’re still waiting to hear from Buffalo Wild Wings’ corporate on the new location coming to 737 Turner McCall Blvd. in River Center but our eye test affirms what building permits are telling us. That building is going through yet another massive interior redesign, which is the norm for each location there.
There is something about a plate of wings that we can’t resist. And for many of us, that means heading out to Buffalo Wild Wings. This Veterans Day, the chicken wing restaurant hopes that the idea of their wings brings out the veterans and active duty members of the military.
November 12, 2021 // Franchising.com // At a virtual awards gala on October 13, 2021, Chief Learning Officer revealed the winners of the 2021 Learning in Practice (LIP) Awards, bestowing the Buffalo Wild Wings Training Team with two honors. First, What’s Hot at B-DUBs earned the Innovation Award, given to...
What is the most asked question this time of year? Well, most certainly, what do you want for Christmas? Or it could be what do you need? And I would venture to say it is nothing. But I have a suggestion that will fulfill every person on your list. The...
Comments / 0