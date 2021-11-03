Student Senate: Guest Speaker, Passing of Opinions, Finalization of Recent Updates to Constitution

On Wednesday, Nov. 3, the Northern Iowa Student Government (NISG) congregated in the University Room of Maucker Union for their 12th regular meeting of the academic year. After a sharp bang of the gavel by the Speaker of the Senate, Sam Caughron, the meeting opened with a presentation from graduate student Isabella Perksen. Coming from the UNI Office of Compliance and Equity, Perksen shared her work bringing the Green Dot bystander intervention program to UNI. The Green Dot program engages witnesses to interrupt situations that are imminently or potentially high-risk for violence, increases self-efficacy and provides skill building and specific strategies to increase the likelihood that trained individuals will actually intervene. By expanding the role of bystanders beyond reactiveness, the Green Dot program trains participants to engage in proactive behaviors that model and endorse norms that are incompatible with violence. The ultimate goal is not simply to react to potential violence as it is occurring but rather to simultaneously shift community norms that support the violence that is occurring. Perksen explained to the students that the first training in this violence prevention program will take place in January 2022 for staff and faculty then slowly be opened to interested students. Perksen also relayed the need for securing long-term funding for the project which she implored the NISG members for their help in doing so.

