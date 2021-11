FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – At Framingham Pediatrics, parents and children are inquiring about the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine. Dr. Margaret Crawford says she expects an influx of families to sign up for the vaccine. Pfizer says its shot for 5-to-11-year-olds is more than 90 percent effective. “This is really critical for kids to get the vaccine,” Dr. Crawford said. “We know the vaccine is safe and effective. I think the best way out of this pandemic is for our children is to be vaccinated.” Doctors at Framingham Pediatrics say they have 2,450 kids who are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. Ten-year-old Ella Brown...

