CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

P.A.C.T. - Pay Attention in City Traffic - November 2021

hickorync.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleP.A.C.T. - Pay Attention in City Traffic - November 2021. The Hickory Police Department’s November traffic enforcement P.A.C.T. - Pay Attention in City Traffic - will be located on 12th Ave NW from 6th Street NW to Old...

www.hickorync.gov

Comments / 0

Related
ktbb.com

City working on traffic signals

TYLER — The city of Tyler kicks off a couple of traffic signal projects Monday. Traffic Operations staff will begin vehicle detection upgrades at 17 intersections. Work is planned to occur daily between 8:30 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and is anticipated to be completed by the end of the week. Drivers can anticipate various lane closures at intersections throughout the week for short durations. Click here for more details. The city will also be setting nine downtown traffic signals to red flashing lights for 24 hours a day as a pilot program for the month of November. The program will serve as a trial period to collect feedback from the community. You can go to this link for more information on that project.
TYLER, TX
Iola Register

School traffic concerns city officials

Iola city officials expressed concern Monday that the planned opening of a new elementary school on the east side of town will lead to traffic congestion on Kentucky Street. The brief discussion was prompted by comments from Iola City Councilman (and coming mayor) Steve French, who wondered how funneling hundreds of cars along with a number of buses into the school property east of Kentucky Street will affect traffic flow.
IOLA, KS
townofchapelhill.org

November Traffic-Safety Initiatives

The Chapel Hill Police Department will perform three speed enforcement operations in November – in addition to normal patrols – with the main goal of improving safety for everyone who shares roads. Tuesday, November 2, 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 9, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, November...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signals#Traffic Violations#Distracted Driving#Vehicular Traffic#Traffic Lights#Old Lenoir Road Nw
CBS Denver

Technology Requirement In Infrastructure Bill Means New Cars Will Be Equipped With Anti-Drunk Driving Sensors

DENVER (CBS4) – One of the lesser known provisions in the newly-passed infrastructure bill could save thousands of lives by stopping drunk driving before it starts. It requires all new vehicles be equipped with sensors that can detect whether the driver is impaired and prevent the car from starting. (credit: CBS) Clara Shelton, a volunteer with MADD Colorado, is among those who lobbied for the requirement. Six years ago this month, her brother, Sam, was hit head-on by a drunk driver, ending his life and changing her life forever. “Ever since then I’ve been fighting,” she said. In spite of her fight, impaired driving...
TECHNOLOGY
clecityhall.com

City of Cleveland Traffic Advisory for Ward 17

Beginning November 4, 2021, weather permitting, the City will restart concrete repairs on Rocky River Drive from Lorain Avenue to McKinley Avenue. A portion of the street will be closed and one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction. A complete closure is not expected to occur. No on-street parking will be permitted for the duration of the project in the affected areas and no parking signs will be posted.
CLEVELAND, OH
Garden City News

WPOA thanks Village, County for attention to traffic concerns

Submitted by the Western Property Owners Association. The Western Property Owners Association (WPOA) has begun an in-depth assessment of the traffic needs along the New Hyde Park Road corridor, particularly as to how the new Long Island Railroad underpass may have contributed to a speeding problem along this major artery through Western Garden City. Nassau County Legislator Laura Schaefer spoke at the WPOA’s general meeting on September 29, and assured County support for the Village to address the speeding and other problems.
GARDEN CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS DFW

Rent & Utility Assistance To Continue For Renters In Tarrant County

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials announced on November 9 that the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) in Tarrant County will continue to accept new applications for rent relief. Despite the closure of the statewide Texas Rent Relief Program earlier in the month, the ERAP — along with programs administered by the cities of Arlington and Fort Worth — is continuing to accept new applications and provide rental aid. Officials also announced that they have streamlined the process for submitting applications. New applications will now require fewer documents and are available in English, Spanish, and Vietnamese. Residents may file for help with rent and/or utilities, and landlords may begin the application on their behalf. The program also offers funds for unpaid or overdue rent from April 1, 2020, and for future rent, with up to 18 months of assistance provided per household. Assistance through the program is not considered income and will not need to be repaid. The ERAP program was established in 2020 to help combat job losses due to the pandemic and has so far provided more than $6 million in assistance to renters, landlords and utility companies.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Source New Mexico

Anti-drunk driving tech to be installed in all new vehicles

The infrastructure bill, passed on Friday by the U.S. House includes a provision that mandates new passenger vehicles be equipped with tech to stop drinking and driving. The end goal, supporters say, is to achieve what decades of varied — and often harsh — drunk-driving laws have failed to do: eliminate driving while intoxicated completely.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy