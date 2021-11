This week’s SATURDAY SIX takes a look at the UNLEASHED program at Universal’s HARD ROCK HOTEL! Regular readers of this fine blog series know two things. One, we love staying on site at both Universal and Disney. From Cabana Bay Beach Resort and Pop Century to Loews Portofino Bay and Wilderness Lodge, staying on site is our preferred way to vacation. Second, we love traveling with our pets. The best trips are when we can combine those two things, and we’ve been fortunate to take our beloved pup Bacini – the official dog of DisTwitter – to resorts such as Disney’s Fort Wilderness Campground, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, and Sapphire Falls.

