Historically, disk storage has always been less expensive (on a per gigabyte basis) than RAM. In addition, systems can generally accommodate far more disk space than RAM. For example, the computer I am using right now has 128 GB of RAM, which is the maximum amount that the system board will accommodate. It also has 2 TB of disk space, which is not even close to the PC’s limit. Given the cost of RAM and its capacity limitations, a variety of solutions have been introduced that allow disk space to be used to make up for RAM shortages. However, the opposite has also been done.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO