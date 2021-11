PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers women's soccer set a new program record with nine Scarlet Knights earning Big Ten Conference awards, the league announced Thursday. Following the program's first Big Ten title, Frankie Tagliaferri was named Big Ten Midfielder of the Year, Gabby Provenzano the Big Ten Defender of the Year and Riley Tiernan the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. The three player of the year awards marks the most ever in a single year for the Scarlet Knights and the first multiple top awards in single year since two in 2015.

SOCCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO