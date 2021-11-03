CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Phil Murphy narrowly reelected governor in New Jersey

By MIKE CATALINI
KRMG
KRMG
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ZWEb_0clZleZi00
Election 2021 New Jersey Governor New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., early Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) (Eduardo Munoz Avarez)

TRENTON, N.J. — (AP) — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy narrowly won reelection Wednesday, eking out a victory that spared Democrats the loss of a second gubernatorial seat.

He’s the state’s first Democratic governor to get a second straight term in 44 years, defeating Republican former Assembly member Jack Ciattarelli.

AP called the race Wednesday evening when a new batch of votes from Republican leaning Monmouth County increased Murphy’s lead and closed the door to a Ciattarelli comeback.

Ballots remaining to be counted included a significant number of votes from predominantly Democratic Essex County, along with mail-in votes spread across other counties. Murphy has won the mail-in vote by a wide margin even in Republican leaning counties like Monmouth.

Ciattarelli spokesperson Stami Williams disputed the call because of the close margin, calling it “irresponsible.”

Murphy was scheduled to speak later Wednesday.

Ciattarelli waged a formidable campaign in heavily Democratic New Jersey, his spending nearly equaling the governor's and outpacing the GOP's performance four years ago. But Murphy's advantages, including 1 million more registered Democrats, proved too much for the Republican to overcome.

The victory gives Democrats a silver lining after GOP businessman Glenn Youngkin defeated Terry McAuliffe in Virginia's gubernatorial race — exacerbating worries that President Joe Biden's sagging approval ratings are hurting the party. This year's elections were the first major tests of voter sentiment since Biden took office and pointed to a potentially painful year ahead for Democrats as they try to maintain thin majorities in Congress.

The closeness of the race has surprised experts, who watched public polls showing Murphy leading comfortably and looked to his party's registration advantage.

“If you asked anybody several months ago within the state, I think anyone would have predicted a high double digit landslide for Murphy,” said Ashley Koning, director of the Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling at Rutgers University.

Voters came out at much higher rates for Ciattarelli this year than they did for his GOP predecessor in 2017. While campaigning, he walked a line between standing up for the moderate stances he had in the Legislature — like supporting Roe v. Wade — and appealing to Republicans who embraced Trump, particularly on cultural issues that have captured attention across the country.

Ciattarelli, who stepped down as state Assembly member in 2018 to run for governor, founded a medical publishing company called Galen Publishing, and held local and county positions in Somerset.

Murphy’s win also ends the more than three-decade-old trend of the party opposite the president’s winning in New Jersey’s off-year governor’s race.

The 64-year-old governor said he was acutely aware of the political trends, calling them an "animating" force for his reelection effort that spurred him to run as if he were 10 points behind.

Murphy built his campaign around the progressive accomplishments he signed into law — like a phased-in $15 an hour minimum wage and paid sick leave along with taxes on the wealthy — and brought on Democratic allies, like progressive U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, to campaign for him.

With a Democrat-led Legislature, Murphy achieved most of the promises he made in his first run four years ago when he vied to succeed Republican Chris Christie. Taxpayer-financed community college and some pre-K, tighter gun laws, expanded voting access, recreational marijuana, more state aid for schools and a fully funded public pension — all promised and all delivered during the first term. A proposal for a public bank to finance projects went unfulfilled.

Murphy is a former Goldman Sachs executive and served as ambassador to Germany under former President Barack Obama, who campaigned for Murphy in the weeks before Election Day.

He has said his next term will be about enacting a Reproductive Freedom Act aimed at codifying Roe v. Wade in the state as well as additional gun control laws and the expansion of taxpayer-financed pre-K for 3-year-olds.

Headwinds facing Democrats, like President Joe Biden's falling approval ratings and congressional Democrats' struggles to enact their agenda, didn't factor heavily enough into some experts' preelection analysis, said Ben Dworkin, the director of Rowan University’s Institute for Public Policy & Citizenship. He counted himself among them.

A spokesperson for Ciattarelli said Wednesday that the campaign was focused on the vote count and said a possible legal pursuit of a recount was on the table. Murphy also called Wednesday morning for every vote to be counted.

New Jersey does not have an automatic recount law, but the candidates are permitted to request one. The party that wants a recount must file a suit in State Superior Court in the counties where they want to contest tallies. That has to be done within 17 days of Election Day.

___

Associated Press writer Christina Paciolla contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Biden’s vaccine mandate on hold as it faces legal battles

President Biden’s vaccine mandate for private businesses is facing several legal challenges in the courts. The federal policy requires companies with 100 or more workers to get vaccinated or get tested weekly, starting January 4. “I am not anti-vaccine, I am anti-mandate,” said Brandon Trosclair, a Louisiana business owner. Brandon...
LAW
KRMG

Bloomberg pledges $120 million to curb drug overdose deaths

Michael Bloomberg will spend $120 million in an effort to reduce the soaring numbers of deaths from drug overdoses, he announced today at a healthcare summit he organized. The pledge more than doubles the $50-million philanthropic commitment he made toward the same goal in 2018. Bloomberg’s pledge follows a preliminary...
ADVOCACY
KRMG

Capitol rioter who hit officer gets over 3 years in prison

A New Jersey gym owner who punched a police officer during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Wednesday to more than three years in prison, a likely benchmark for dozens of other rioters who engaged in violence that day. Scott Fairlamb, 44, was the first person...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Virginia State
KRMG

'Strong' start to kids vaccine campaign, but challenges loom

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The campaign to vaccinate elementary school age children in the U.S. is off to a strong start, health officials said Wednesday, but experts say there are signs that it will be difficult to sustain the initial momentum. About 900,000 kids aged 5 to 11 will have...
KIDS
KRMG

Study: Fox viewers more likely to believe COVID falsehoods

NEW YORK — (AP) — People who trust Fox News Channel and other media outlets that appeal to conservatives are more likely to believe falsehoods about COVID-19 and vaccines than those who primarily go elsewhere for news, a study has found. While the Kaiser Family Foundation study released this week...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRMG

Treasury hits Cambodia defense officials with sanctions

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday announced it was levying sanctions against two senior Cambodian military officials for corruption, a move that comes as the Biden administration has expressed increasing concern about China's influence in the Southeast Asia nation. The sanctions target Chau Phirun, the director...
FOREIGN POLICY
KRMG

Prince Harry says he warned Jack Dorsey that Twitter was allowing Jan. 6 ‘coup’ to be staged

Prince Harry said he warned Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey that “a coup” was being allowed to be staged the day before the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol. “Jack and I were emailing each other prior to January 6 where I warned him that his platform was allowing a coup to be staged,” said Harry, on a panel called “The Internet Lie Machine,” organized by the technology magazine “Wired.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Bernie Sanders
KRMG

As cities grow, wastewater recycling gets another look

DENVER — (AP) — Around the U.S., cities are increasingly warming to an idea that once induced gags: Sterilize wastewater from toilets, sinks and factories, and eventually pipe it back into homes and businesses as tap water. In the Los Angeles area, plans to recycle wastewater for drinking are moving...
ENVIRONMENT
KRMG

Rittenhouse lawyers say they will ask for a mistrial

KENOSHA, Wis. — (AP) — Defense attorneys at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial say they will ask the judge to declare a mistrial after prosecutors posed what appeared to be improper questions of Rittenhouse on the stand. Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder did not immediately rule, saying he would give the prosecution...
KENOSHA, WI
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
6K+
Followers
37K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy