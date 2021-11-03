CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Remembrance Day celebrations in Buckinghamshire for 2021

By Jenna Outhwaite
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemembrance Sunday marks the day we commemorate British soldiers and servicemen and women who have died in war. This year Remembrance Sunday falls on Sunday, November 14 - it is always on the second Sunday of November. Armistice Day is the official day dedicated in Great Britain to commemorate...

Veteran’s/Remembrance Day 2021

11/11/41, 11am – What are your memories of that day?. Photo Caption: In November 1919, after the armistice ending WWI was signed on Nov. 11 at 11am (hence 11-11-11), President Wilson proclaimed November 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day. In 1954, after two more wars, President Eisenhower included veterans of all American wars to be honored on this day, renaming it, appropriately, Veteran’s Day.
KERNELS OF WISDOM: The 100th anniversary of the Remembrance Day poppy

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. It is the one time during the calendar year when we Canadians, from coast to coast, pin a flower to the lapel of our garments, on the left side, closest to the heart. The simple, bright red poppy causes us as a nation to remember and reflect on both the valour and the horror of war.
Remembrance Day ceremonies in Cornwall & area start Saturday

LONG SAULT — Remembrance Day is Thursday, but many communities in the region will be holding events before Nov. 11, starting this weekend. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Two of the local ceremonies will be held by Long Sault Legion Branch 569...
Remembrance Day Illumination, Nov. 20

The Gettysburg Foundation presents the 19th Annual Remembrance Day Illumination on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. in the Gettysburg National Cemetery. The event is subject to weather conditions. The commemoration features a luminary candle on all 3,512 Civil War soldiers’ graves. The fallen soldiers’ names...
St Paul
Observing Remembrance Day with pride in Picton

Owing to COVID 19, the observance of Remembrance Day has changed for the past two years, with wreaths laid on the evening of Nov. 10. Formerly their placement at the Picton Cenotaph was a solemn ceremony that took place at the conclusion of services in Picton United Church. However, it is only in recent years that Remembrance Day services have taken place in the church, rather than at the Cenotaph.
Poppy marks its centenary as Remembrance Day approaches

Contrary to popular belief, donations received during last year’s Mitchell poppy campaign prior to Remembrance Day was actually higher than previous years. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. And that was during a pandemic. Mitchell’s Royal Canadian Legion, branch 128, generates anywhere between...
When is Remembrance Sunday 2021? Date of Armistice Day in the UK this year

Services are set to take place across the UK in November 2021 to remember the war dead from the two world wars. A minute's silence will be held on both Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Sunday to remember those who gave their lives during the two early 20th century conflicts - with memorial services taking place across the country and many wearing poppies to show their respects - with the red poppy supporting the Royal British Legion being the most common.
Remembrance Day Ceremony To Be Held In Estevan

Tomorrow is Remembrance Day, with people across the country taking a moment of silence in order to honor those who have served Canada. A ceremony is also being held in Estevan, though due to some changes around gatherings due to COVID-19, it's taking a bit of a different form. Similar...
Thacker Memorial Funeral Home to Host Veterans Day Remembrance Celebration

With Veterans Day fast approaching, Thacker Memorial Funeral Home in Pikeville has been busy preparing for their annual Veterans Day Remembrance Celebration. Recently, we sat down with funeral home vice president Raleigh Wells to find out more about this special ceremony. The event is scheduled to take place at Annie...
The first 'Day of Remembrance of Indigenous People of Turtle Island'

This interview is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. Members of Lakota Youth Development and other Native American delegates were in Florence, Italy, recently to attend the first Day of Remembrance of Indigenous People of Turtle Island. SDPB's Richard Two Bulls spoke with Marla...
The famous M25 graffiti on Chalfont Viaduct that annoyed everyone from motorists to the monarch

For more than 20 years the faded white lettering on the Chalfont Viaduct over the M25 in Buckinghamshire may have been Britain’s most-loved graffiti. The feature of the Chiltern Mainline near Gerrards Cross and Chalfont St Peter once read: “GIVE PEAS A CHANCE” - and those travelling on the M25 via the Denham Interchange found meaning in the bizarre pun.
US WWII veteran reunites with Italians he saved as children

BOLOGNA, Italy — For more than seven decades, Martin Adler treasured a black-and-white photo of himself as a young American soldier with a broad smile with three impeccably dressed Italian children he is credited with saving as the Nazis retreated northward in 1944. In August, the 97-year-old World War II veteran met the three siblings — now octogenarians themselves — in person for the first time since the war. Adler held out his hand to grasp those of Bruno, Mafalda and Giuliana Naldi for the joyful reunion at Bologna’s airport after a 20-hour journey from Boca Raton, Florida. Then, just as he did as a 20-year-old soldier in their village of Monterenzio, he handed out bars of American chocolate. “Look at my smile,’’ Adler said of the long-awaited in-person reunion, made possible by the reach of social media. It was a happy ending to a story that could easily have been a tragedy. The very first time the soldier and the children saw each other, in 1944, the three faces peeked out of a huge wicker basket where their mother had hidden them as soldiers approached. Adler thought the house was empty, so he trained his machine gun on the basket when he heard a sound, thinking a German soldier was hiding inside. “The mother, Mamma, came out and stood right in front of my gun to stop me (from) shooting,’’ Adler recalled. “She put her stomach right against my gun, yelling, ‘Bambinis! Bambinis! Bambinis!’ pounding my chest,’’ Adler recalled. “That was a real hero, the mother, not me. The mother was a real hero. Can you imagine you standing yourself in front of a gun and screaming ‘Children! No!’” he said. Adler still trembles when he remembers that he was only seconds away from opening fire on the basket. And after all these decades, he still suffers nightmares from the war, said his daughter, Rachelle Donley. The children, aged 3 to 6 when they met, were a happy memory. His company stayed on in the village for a while and he would come by and play with them. Giuliana Naldi, the youngest, is the only one of the three with any recollection of the event. She recalls climbing out of the basket and seeing Adler and another U.S. soldier, who has since died. “They were laughing,’’ Naldi, now 80, remembers. “They were happy they didn’t shoot.” She, on the other hand, didn’t quite comprehend the close call. “We weren’t afraid for anything,’’ she said. She also remembers the soldier’s chocolate, which came in a blue-and-white wrapper. “We ate so much of that chocolate,’’ she laughed. Donley decided during the COVID-19 lockdown to use social media to try to track down the children in the old black-and-white photo, starting with veterans’ groups in North America. Eventually the photo was spotted by an Italian journalist who had written a book on World War II. He was able to track down Adler’s regiment and where it had been stationed from a small detail in another photograph. The smiling photo was then published in a local newspaper, leading to the discovery of the identities of the three children, who by then were grandparents themselves. They shared a video reunion in December, and waited until the easing of pandemic travel rules made the trans-Atlantic trip possible. “I am so happy and so proud of him. Because things could have been so different in just a second. Because he hesitated, there have been generations of people,’’ Donley said. The serendipity isn’t lost on Giuliana Naldi’s 30-year-old granddaughter, Roberta Fontana, one of six children, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren who descended from the three children hidden in the wicker basket. “Knowing that Martin could have shot and that none of my family would exist is something very big,” Fontana said. “It is very emotional.” During his stay in Italy, Adler spent some time in the village where he was stationed, before traveling on to Florence, Naples and Rome. “My dad really wants to meet the pope,” Donley said during the trip. “He wants to share his message of peace and love. My dad is all about.
Milton Keynes outdoor cinema announce Christmas line-up and it's everything you could wish for

Wipe your Christmas plans - Milton Keynes’ drive-thru cinema has announced their seasonal schedule and it’s everything you could hope for. Nothing beats snuggling up to enjoy a classic Christmas film, but reclining in your car seat and turning on the heaters might make for the best possible viewing experience - especially as there’s no noisy popcorn-eaters or rogue-talkers to ruin your evening.
Amersham's £36m Chilterns Lifestyle Centre opening date delayed

Buckinghamshire's highly anticipated new lifestyle centre set to open next week has been delayed. The Chilterns Lifestyle Centre in Amersham was set to welcome the public on Monday November 15. However in a council statement, they announced due to building contractors discovering 'issues from their final stages of testing', the...
UNM hosts Veterans Day Celebration and Remembrance

The University of New Mexico is proud to recognize veterans, military service members, and their families every day, and particularly Veterans Day. Veterans Day is a federal U.S. holiday set aside as a time Americans express their gratitude and appreciation for those who have served in the Armed Forces. On...
