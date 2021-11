MANCHESTER – Aidan Cox’s plan was to see how he felt and help his team. He ended up winning two state championships. Despite spending the majority of the season healing and recovering from an injury, the Coe-Brown junior and state record holder defended his title – clocking a 15:54 5K time – and led the Bear boys to their fourth consecutive D-II team title and their seventh in the last eight years.

CONCORD, NH ・ 11 DAYS AGO