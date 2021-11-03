CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

🎥 Governor on Kansas plan to vaccinate kids age 5-11

 7 days ago
TOPEKA —Governor Kelly discussed Kansas' plan to vaccinate children ages 5-11 years-old at the Safer Classrooms Workgroup virtual meeting Wednesday. It began just after 1p.m. The state expects to...

Kansas 4-H leader urges youth to set goals now for summer projects

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas 4-H youth development specialist Amy Sollock understands very well the excitement that goes along with displaying projects at the county and state fairs each summer. That’s partly because she understands what it took to get there. “This time of year, youth are selecting projects, but they...
Kansas governor to get COVID test after lawmaker's infection

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly plans to take a rapid COVID-19 test after a lawmaker who attended one of her public events tested positive. Kelly spokesperson Sam Coleman said the governor planned to take the test Wednesday afternoon even though she’s had no symptoms and likely is not infected.
Kan. Governor: Axe the state sales tax on your groceries

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Monday announced that she will introduce a bill in the Kansas Legislature to “Axe the Food Tax,” and eliminate the state sales tax on food in Kansas, according to a media release from her office. “I’m pleased to introduce a plan that will ‘Axe...
Lawsuits over workplace vaccine rule focus on states' rights

KANSAS CITY (AP) — More than two dozen Republican-led states filed lawsuits Friday challenging President Joe Biden’s vaccine requirement for private companies, setting up a high-stakes legal showdown pitting federal authority against states’ rights. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Saturday granted an emergency stay of the requirement...
FCC: Emergency broadband fund gets additional $421M

WASHINGTON — The Federal Communications Commission today announced that it will commit over $421 million in the latest round of Emergency Connectivity Fund announcements, bringing total program commitments to over $3.05 billion. The funding is supporting schools and libraries in all 50 states, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the District of Columbia. The funding can be used to support off-campus learning, such as nightly homework and virtual learning, as schools and libraries continue to respond to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Police will participate in Safe Arrival program

Beginning Saturday, November 20 through Monday, Nov 29, 2021 the Junction City Police Department will join many other law enforcement agencies across the state, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, in the Kansas Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign. Although all Kansas Traffic Laws will be enforced, this extra provision will be aggressively enforcing our occupant protection laws. While the objective of this campaign is to target the unbelted and incorrectly restrained, police also provide education that serves as a reminder that BUCKLING UP SAVES LIVES.
Pfizer asks FDA to OK COVID-19 booster shots for all adults

WASHINGTON (AP) —Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Tuesday to allow boosters of its COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 or older, a step that comes amid concern about increased spread of the coronavirus with holiday travel and gatherings. Older Americans and other groups particularly vulnerable to the virus have had access to...
Biden vaccine mandates face first test with federal workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is pushing forward with a massive plan to require millions of private sector employees to get vaccinated by early next year. But first, he has to make sure workers in his own federal government get the shot. About 4 million federal workers are to...
Giordano will host a Commissioner Chat

Geary County Commissioner Trish Giordano will host a Commissioner Chat Monday from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. in the Commission chambers. She will address rumors that have been circulating and respond to questions, concerns or suggestions. Those who attend should enter the County Office Building through the east doors.
The Professional Farmer

Paid time-off for farmers is one of the intriguing ideas that caught the attention of our group during the recent Kansas Farm Bureau Casten Fellows international travel experience to the Baltics. One of the young farmers we met shared that the Replacement Farmers program provides subsidized, qualified workers to help during illness or time away on vacation.
School mascot debate boiling again in Manhattan

At last Wednesday’s meeting of the Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 Board of Education, the boiling debate over Manhattan High School’s Indian mascot spilled over the rim and onto the public burner once again. BOE Vice President Kristin Brighton brought up the issue during the meeting, calling for continued discussion leading toward...
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

