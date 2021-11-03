CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secrets of quillwort photosynthesis could boost crop efficiency

Cornell University
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe humble quillworts are an ancient group of about 250 small aquatic plants that have largely been ignored by modern botanists. A group of researchers, led by Boyce Thompson Institute’s Fay-Wei Li, have sequenced the first quillwort genome and uncovered some secrets of the plant’s unique method of photosynthesis – secrets...

news.cornell.edu

Underwater CAM photosynthesis elucidated by Isoetes genome

To conserve water in arid environments, numerous plant lineages have independently evolved Crassulacean Acid Metabolism (CAM). Interestingly, Isoetes, an aquatic lycophyte, can also perform CAM as an adaptation to low CO2 availability underwater. However, little is known about the evolution of CAM in aquatic plants and the lack of genomic data has hindered comparison between aquatic and terrestrial CAM. Here, we investigate underwater CAM in Isoetes taiwanensis by generating a high-quality genome assembly and RNA-seq time course. Despite broad similarities between CAM in Isoetes and terrestrial angiosperms, we identify several key differences. Notably, Isoetes may have recruited the lesser-known 'bacterial-type' PEPC, along with the 'plant-type' exclusively used in other CAM and C4 plants for carboxylation of PEP. Furthermore, we find that circadian control of key CAM pathway genes has diverged considerably in Isoetes relative to flowering plants. This suggests the existence of more evolutionary paths to CAM than previously recognized.
