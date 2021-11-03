Penn State UPUA's chair of governmental affairs resigns, position open for internal election

The elections director in Georgia s most populous county, which has been under intense scrutiny for its handling of elections, will step down at the end of the year, county officials said Wednesday.Fulton County Registration & Elections Director Rick Barron has submitted his resignation, effective Dec. 31, Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chair Robb Pitts said. The announcement came a day after municipal elections that saw short lines and few problems.But the county, a Democratic stronghold that includes most of the city of Atlanta has a history of problems and has long been a target of Republicans who have complained of sloppiness and mismanagement.

ELECTIONS ・ 7 DAYS AGO