KSTP-TV’s Rebecca Omastiak reports: “Minneapolis saw a high voter turnout on Election Day Tuesday. Minneapolis City Clerk Casey Carl said that as of 5 p.m., about 115,000 voters had submitted their ballots, according to responses from roughly 85% of the 134 city precincts. Carl noted the total was not complete. Carl said that number equates to roughly 45% turnout at the polls through 5 p.m. Tuesday. The highest turnout has been for an odd-year election since the 1970s is just over 46%. ‘I think competitive races draw turnout, significant ballot questions that are, in their nature, potentially controversial drive turnout, and our ballot reflects that so I think that Minneapolis voters are turning out to respond to those opportunities,’ Carl said.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO