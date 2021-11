Lately, TikTok has been obsessed with finding easier ways to apply makeup, while also utilizing your kitchen in the process. One minute we were using frozen cucumbers to depuff our faces and the next we're DIYing coffee grounds face scrubs (which is a huge no-no, according to a derm). The platform has introduced us to the most interesting (and honestly, weirdest) hacks out there. The latest makeup trick to emerge involves freezing your Beautyblender (or any makeup sponge). According to the 2.6 million views under the #frozenbeautyblender hashtag, many people are curious about this method of applying makeup. We had Neil Scibelli, a celebrity makeup artist in New York City weigh in with his thoughts. Plus, we even tried the hack out ourselves.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO