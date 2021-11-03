Too much consistency can backfire! Be more flexible with your kids in these 5 ways

The main attributes of modern interiors are convenience, functionality and eco-friendliness. Decorations that collect dust and irritating prints are no longer relevant. One of the current interior trends is to create a cosy harbour atmosphere where you feel safe and secure. It’s based on upholstered furniture and cabinets with history, warm plaids, handmade items, decorative cushions with embroidered pillowcases and other nice things. The main thing is not to go overboard: cosy does not mean cramped. It is an inner feeling of security and well-being. The highlight of this interior is exclusive handmade items. Repaint and paint an old table, a wooden chair, a chest of drawers. You don’t need to be an artist to do so, just use stencils. Create your fantasy. No designer can do it better than you.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 7 DAYS AGO