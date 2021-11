Five Knoxville Volleyball players earned All-South Central Conference this season. Getting a first team nod was Brittany Bacorn. She led the Panthers and was 4th in the South Central Conference with 384 assists and was 3rd in the conference with 278 kills. Earning second team was Emma Dunkin. As Libero, she led the conference with 401 digs, which also landed her 11th in class 4A in that department. Earning honorable mention was Abby Wadle, who was 2nd on the team with 226 kills, Ella Breazeale, who led the Panthers with 50 total blocks and nine solo and Melanie Sullivan, who was one of four Panthers with over 100 kills this season with 127. The Panthers finished the year with a 25-and-13 record.

