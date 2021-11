The Sunburst Refiners girls cross country team finished the State Meet in 10th place in the team standings. The meet was held in Missoula last Saturday. The Refiners were led by Nikki Nau who ran the course in a time of 21:44.27 and finished in ninth place overall. Claire Bucklin was right behind her with her time of 22:09.30 to claim 10th place. Starla Suta ran the course in a time of 29:24.69 and Gabriella Cosme ran a 33:40.24. Ian Benjamin, the lone male runner finished the course in a time of 21:19.26. The runners are pictured above with coach Jeff Nix.

SUNBURST, MT ・ 14 DAYS AGO