The 11 – 0 Frankenmuth Eagles football team will host the Kingsley Stags this Saturday at 1:00pm for a Division 5 Regional Championship contest. Coach Phil Martin’s Eagles defeated Swan Valley this past Friday by a 37 – 7 score for the program’s fifth District Championship in the past six seasons. The Stags, coached by legendary longtime Coach Tim Wooer defeated Clare 32 – 6 to claim their District title, setting up the match between two Division 5 football powers in recent seasons. The game this Saturday will mark the 10th game the Eagles will compete for a Regional Championship in its history, winning seven of those nine games, including a 4 – 0 record at Frankenmuth. Kingsley comes into the game with a 10 – 1 record and a 2nd place finish in the Northern Michigan Football league Legends Division, with their lone loss to perennial powerhouse Traverse City St. Francis. The Stags have a rich football tradition which includes a 2005 Division 6 State Championship. The winner of the Frankenmuth vs. Kingsley contest will advance to the semi-finals to play the winner of the Grand Rapids Catholic Central – Muskegon Oakridge winner. Other Division 5 Regional Championship games are Kalamazoo Hackett vs. Portland and Corunna vs. Marine City.

FRANKENMUTH, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO