CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Awwdorable Deer is Besties With Smol Kitten (Video)

By Editorials
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here at I Can Has Cheezburger we often talk about the wonderful friendships between animals, whether it's dogs and cats or more fun and exotic animals. For example, the...

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
lovemeow.com

Cat Comes Over to Lone Kitten, Takes Him by the Paw and Raises Him Along with Her Own

A cat came right over to a lone kitten, took him by the paw and began to raise him along with her own. A kitten named Pluto was brought in to Dorset Rescue Kittens after his mom fell sick and stopped caring for him and his siblings. Pluto was the only survivor of his litter and showed incredible fight in such a tiny body.
PETS
homenewshere.com

Tiny Kitten Befriends The Wild Deer Who Visit Her Yard | The Dodo Little But Fierce

Tiny tabby kitten befriends the wild deer who visit her yard — and ends up snuggling with them 💗. To see more, you can follow Brown Family Hiking Trails on Instagram https://thedo.do/brownhikingIG and Tik Tok https://thedo.do/brownshikingTT. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:
ANIMALS
lovemeow.com

Cats Who Raised 8 Kittens Together, Wait at Glass Door at Shelter Every Day

Two cats who have raised their eight kittens together, wait at the glass door at the shelter every day. Early this month, Exploits Valley SPCA (in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada) took in two cat moms and their eight kittens that desperately needed help. The large clowder had been rescued by Boyd's Cove TNR Project before they made their way to the shelter.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Kitty Cat#Dog
Kokomo Perspective

Needy Pittie Whines And Begs Cat Brother To Play With Her | The Dodo Odd Couples

Needy pittie gets more and more desperate trying to get her cat brother to play with her — watch her get the biggest smile when he finally gives in! 😍. Keep up with Alice and Owen on Instagram: https://thedo.do/aliceandoweninwonderland. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
International Business Times

Family Learns Their Dog Is Actually A Fox After Pet Begins Hurting Farm Animals

A family has discovered that their beloved dog is actually a fox after the pet started attacking farm animals. Maribel Sotelo and her family in Lima, Peru, were excited to become pet parents when they got a cute puppy from a small shop. They even named the little one Run Run, and the family had fun watching it grow up. It was cute and energetic, just like any other pup. It also got along with people and animals alike, reported Reuters.
ANIMALS
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Best gifts for dogs that love bones

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for dogs that love bones is best?  Finding the right toys and gifts for a power-chewing dog can be difficult. Dog-bone treats and toys are a perfect way to show a dog how much they are loved and give them fun for months on […]
PETS
KCBD

Bear climbs tree to gnaw on hunter in deer stand

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (KARE) - A curious black bear roamed below a hunter sitting in a deer stand. It only took seconds for it to climb the tree he was in and have a taste. “It’s not totally uncommon for a bear to go into a tree with a hunter,” said Dalton Roach, adding he caught the whole encounter on camera. “But the fact he actually started gnawing on me and stuff, like that was a little abnormal.”
ANIMALS
catster.com

Meet This Rare Calico Male Cat

Have you ever seen a male calico cat? Probably not, because only about one in every 3,000 calico cats is born male, meaning there’s less than a 0.1% chance of a calico cat being a boy. Well, get ready for a crazy calico coincidence!. I recently received an email from...
WYANDOTTE, MI
Fox News

Fish caught with live, tongue-eating parasite in its mouth

Every once in a while, nature reveals something that looks like it came straight out of a horror movie. State park workers in Texas recently revealed an image of a fish with a living parasite in its mouth, in place of its tongue. Texas Parks and Wildlife posted the photo...
ANIMALS
thefreepress.ca

VIDEO: Abandoned kittens recovering thanks to love from B.C. seniors

Espresso the kitten pops his tiny head out of a pouch in Anne Hawes’ apron. Photo: Laurie Tritschler. “Unfortunately, I never got a chance to meet her,” Helping Hands President Kimberly Feeny told The Gazette. “Of course, no one came forward to tell us why they would leave a box full of kittens underneath a bridge.”
ANIMALS
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy