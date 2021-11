At the Central Bank of Turkey’s last meeting, members decided to cut the interest from by 200bps, from 18% to 16%. Expectations were for a cut of only 50bps. They did this even though inflation rose to 19.58%, its highest level since March 2019. Why did they do this? As my colleague Matt Weller pointed out, Turkey’s President Erdogan dismissed several of the central bank’s governors, including the only one who opposed a cut at the previous meeting. He replaced them with 3 handpicked successors and predictably, they cut rates. However, they cut my much more than expected.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO