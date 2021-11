Turning 70 can double the price of travel insurance even if someone is healthy, according to Which?Policies can be markedly more expensive and harder to find once customers pass 65, even if they are in good health, the consumer group said.Which? looked at common barriers to finding affordable cover, gathering the experiences of some members in the past two years.Medical conditions and age were most commonly identified as the source of problems and travel insurance was the most common problem area.In separate mystery shopping research, Which? searched for quotes for customers in perfect health buying an annual European policy, using...

TRAVEL ・ 9 DAYS AGO