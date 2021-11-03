CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uber Q3 FY2021 Earnings Report Preview: What to Look For

By Matthew Johnston
Investopedia
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUber Technologies Inc. (UBER), which went public nearly two and a half years ago, suffered a staggering $6.8 billion in net losses last year as the fast-expanding COVID-19 pandemic caused a drastic plunge in the revenue from its core ride-hailing business. But this year, Uber's revenue is rebounding as vaccine rollouts...

The Motley Fool

This Hot Growth Stock Is Still a Buy After Enormous Gains

Lucid wants to lead in EV technology, and it's starting out well with a 520-mile battery range. The company hopes to stay on track for its revenue projection of over $2.2 billion in 2022. Lucid has longer-term plans to advance its battery technology into energy storage applications. Shares of electric...
MarketWatch

Duolingo stock gains 8% after narrower-than-expected loss for company

Shares of Duolingo Inc. rose more than 8% in the extended session Wednesday after the language-learning app company reported a narrower-than-expected loss and sales that were above Wall Street expectations. Duolingo said it lost $29 million, or 98 cents a share, in the third quarter, compared with a net loss of $3.2 million, or 25 cents a share, in the prior-year quarter. The company pinned the wider loss on costs related to its IPO in July. Revenue rose 40% to $63.6 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected Duolingo to post a loss of $1.02 a share on sales of $61 million. The stock ended the regular trading day up 0.9%. "Our performance during the third quarter was exceptional. We achieved record bookings and a record number of paid subscribers, with monthly and daily users also reaching all-time highs," co-founder and Chief Executive Luis von Ahn said in a statement.
MarketWatch

Kelly Services stock tumbles as profit and revenue miss mark amid 'tight' labor conditions

Shares of Kelly Services Inc. tumbled 9.5% in afternoon trading Wednesday, after the staffing services company reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose less than forecast, and lowered its full-year outlook, amid a historically tight labor market. Net income more than doubled to $34.8 million, or 87 cents a share, from $16.7 million, or 42 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, such as gain from an investment in Persol Holdings, adjusted earnings per share fell to 25 cents from 29 cents, to miss the FactSet consensus of 26 cents. Revenue rose 15.1% to $1.195 billion, below the FactSet consensus of $1.245 billion. The company cut its 2021 revenue growth guidance range to 9.5% to 10.5% from 11% to 12%. The company had similar issues in the third quarter of pre-pandemic 2019, as earnings missed expectations as "record low" unemployment hindered results. The stock has plunged 20.6% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.8%.
Zacks.com

Upstart (UPST) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

UPST - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 9. For the third quarter, the company expects revenues between $205 million and $215 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $213.5 million. Further, the consensus mark for earnings has been...
MemeStockMaven

WISH Stock: What To Expect Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

ContextLogic’s (WISH) - Get ContextLogic Inc. Report earnings is just around the corner. The e-commerce company, also known as Wish, will report its third quarter results on Wednesday, November 10, after the closing bell. The stock, which has a large number of followers on Reddit forums, reached its peak of...
thedetroitbureau.com

Nissan Reports Improved Earnings for First Half of FY2021

Nissan Motor Co. announced improved financial results Tuesday for the first half of its fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30, 2021, while revising its full-year profit outlook for the remaining six months of fiscal year 2021. The company reported net revenue of $34.9 billion, or 3.95 trillion yen, and operating...
Zacks.com

Roblox (RBLX) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

RBLX - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $619.8 million. The consensus mark for loss has remained unchanged at 16 cents per share in the past 30 days. Roblox’s third-quarter performance is expected to have...
