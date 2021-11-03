CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milley says it’s unlikely China will try to move on Taiwan in next two years

By Sam Dorman
 7 days ago

It’s unlikely that China will make some kind of move on Taiwan within the next two years, U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said on Wednesday. Milley’s comments came amid heightened tension in the region and U.S. reassurances that it would stand with Taiwan against Chinese...

CNBC

Xi says China is ready to work with U.S. on condition of 'mutual respect'

"Right now, China-U.S. relations are at a critical historical juncture," Xi said, according to a letter addressed to the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, a New York-based non-profit. Qin Gang, China's ambassador to the U.S., read the letter in English to attendees of the committee's annual gala, which was livestreamed...
FOREIGN POLICY
KTSA

Is China preparing for a war against America?

While Biden’s military focuses on naming U.S navy ships after a gay rights leader and christened it by a transgender veteran, China’s military has built mockups in the shape of a U.S. aircraft carriers and other U.S. warships. For the last few months there has been a lot of concern about China attacking Taiwan, but are they also plotting an attack on the US? Lars talks about some disturbing new information that could mean just that, with Dr. Weifeng Zhong who is a Senior Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Taiwan report on state of defence against China says island faces ‘grave’ existential threat

Taiwan faces a "grave" military threat from China, whose armed forces are capable of blockading the island's harbours and airports, the Taiwanese defence ministry said on Tuesday.In a biennial military report, the defence ministry outlined how Beijing has allegedly launched "grey zone" warfare — a tactic aimed at subduing a nation through exhaustion, stopping short of an actual war. Taiwan cited 554 "intrusions" by Chinese warplanes into its southwestern theatre of air defence identification zone between September 2020 and the end of August this year, as well as speedboats ramming its coast guard vessels.Earlier in October Taiwan's defence minister Chiu...
POLITICS
AFP

US slaps sanctions on Cambodians over naval base

The United States on Wednesday slapped sanctions on two Cambodian officials over a US-funded naval base that is increasingly being renovated for use by China, alleging corruption. The Treasury Department said it was freezing any US assets and criminalizing transactions with senior defense ministry official Chau Phirun and naval commander Tea Vinh over the Ream Naval Base. The two and other Cambodian officials allegedly conspired to inflate costs at the base on the Gulf of Thailand and take the proceeds, the Treasury Department said. "The United States will not stand by while corrupt officials personally benefit at the expense of the Cambodian people," Andrea Gacki, who is in charge of sanctions at the Treasury Department, said in a statement.
FOREIGN POLICY
hngn.com

China Constructs a Dummy of U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier and Destroyer, Reportedly a Preparation for Possible Naval Clash

Chinese military personnel built models of a US Navy aircraft carrier and US vessels, probably for target practice. In a recently published article in MSN News, according to the USNI, a private, non-profit, professional military association, satellite images from China's northwest Xinjiang region appear to show a full-scale outline of a "Ford-class" aircraft carrier currently being built for the US Navy, as well as the shapes of at least two Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers at a new target range complex in the Taklamakan Desert.
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

US military tries out Israeli tricks for anti-China defense in Guam

The US has been reportedly testing the Israeli-made Iron Dome air defense system on the Pacific island of Guam, which hosts the closest American military bases to China. The ongoing tests in Guam are scheduled to continue until December, the Wall Street Journal has reported, without expanding on how successful they've been.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

China urges U.S. to stop official interaction with Taiwan

BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that a visit to Taiwan by a U.S. congressional delegation violates the One China policy, and that the United States must immediately stop all forms of official interaction with Taiwan. It is a dangerous game to collude with pro-independence...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Treasury Hits Cambodia Defense Officials With Sanctions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday announced it was levying sanctions against two senior Cambodian military officials for corruption, a move that comes as the Biden administration has expressed increasing concern about China's influence in the Southeast Asia nation. The sanctions target Chau Phirun, the director general...
FOREIGN POLICY
Business Insider

China can already cut Taiwan off by sea and by air, Taiwan's military says

Beijing's armed forces already have the power to blockade Taiwan's key harbours, airports and outbound flight routes, the island's defence ministry said in a report released on Tuesday. The biennial report, which comes amid rising cross-strait tensions, also disclosed that active military exchanges between Taiwan and the US in the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Ahead of China talks, US says goal to prevent Taiwan invasion

The United States vowed Wednesday to support Taiwan in hopes of preventing a Chinese invasion, standing firm ahead of long-awaited talks between leaders Joe Biden and Xi Jinping even as the powers reached a surprise agreement on climate. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the two presidents, who have not met in person since Biden's election, will hold virtual talks "soon" amid reports the planned meeting will take place as soon as next week. Tensions have soared between the world's two largest economies, in particular over Taiwan, a self-ruling democracy claimed by China which last month made a record number of air incursions near the island. "We will make sure that Taiwan has the means to defend itself because the purpose here is never to get to that point where anyone is actually trying to disrupt the status quo by force," Blinken told an event hosted by The New York Times.
FOREIGN POLICY
Connecticut Post

Taiwan says China seeking to degrade its military and morale

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan on Tuesday said China is seeking to take control of the island by wearing down its military capabilities and influencing public opinion, while avoiding an all-out military conflict that could likely draw in the United States. Taiwan's Defense Ministry said in a biennial report that...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thedrive

China’s Giant Moving Warship Target In The Desert Shows How Seriously It’s Taking The Naval Arms Race

China is expending considerable effort and resources to drastically increase the fidelity of its desert-based anti-ship weapons targets. A mocked-up U.S. Navy aircraft carrier and other warships from its battle group, as well as at least one simulated vessel that can move on rails across the desert in northwest China, are among the latest tools to help the People’s Liberation Army refine its anti-ship capabilities. While we have seen static warship replicas used in this way before by the PLA, the giant moving target is a new development and reflects the seriousness with which Beijing views its anti-surface warfare capabilities, which notably include anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBMs) launched from the land and by aircraft, as well a range of advanced cruise missiles. Hypersonic anti-ship missiles could even be on the horizon, as well.
MILITARY

