Brewbound Podcast: SoCal Cerveceros Share How the Homebrew Club is Helping Build a Brewery Pipeline

HOOD RIVER, OREGON – It’s time to Wreck the Halls! Celebrate the season with Full Sail’s traditional holiday favorite, Wreck the Halls Double IPA. This four-time gold medal winning ale is back and better than ever in 16oz cans as part of Full Sail’s Strong Current Double IPA series. A sublime hybrid of an American-style Double IPA and a Winter Warmer, Wreck the Halls has comforting notes from pale and crystal malts and copious quantities of Centennial hops for a bold brew that is perfect for the season. This hoppy holiday ale was just released and is available through December in 16oz 4-pack cans and on draft in limited quantities. ABV 8.5%, 68 IBUs.

