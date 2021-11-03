CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Brewbound Podcast: SoCal Cerveceros Share How the Homebrew Club is Helping Build a Brewery Pipeline

By Brewbound.com Staff
Brewbound.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgustin Ruelas and Ray Ricky Rivera join the Brewbound Podcast to discuss how the SoCal Cerveceros homebrew club is helping build a pipeline of...

www.brewbound.com

Comments / 0

Related
Brewbound.com

Brewbound Podcast: A Discussion with DISCUS

On the heels of the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States’ annual convention in Austin, Chris Swonger, the trade group’s president and CEO, joins the Brewbound Podcast to discuss the growth of ready-to-drink spirits-based canned cocktails, and the organization’s efforts to even the tax rates for RTD products with beer, as well as efforts to add direct-to-consumer sales privileges and much more.
DRINKS
Mashed

How One Australian Brewery Is Trying To 'Fix The Planet'

When a company sells not only a product but a purpose, it can add an incentive to choose that brand, especially if you appreciate the company's cause. For example, buying coffee beans from Peet's Coffee means you're also supporting a farmer assistance program, per the Peet's Coffee website. And purchasing honey from the Savannah Bee Company is also helping protect the honey bees (via Food & Wine).
DRINKS
Brewbound.com

Stone Releases First 2021 Holiday Brew: Xocoveza Tres Leches

ESCONDIDO, CA – This fall, Stone Brewing introduces a holiday beer inspired by not one, but two decadent and velvety confections. Stone Xocoveza Tres Leches combines the inspiration of Oaxacan Hot Chocolate and Tres Leches treats in an imperial stout that’s smooth, creamy and intensely indulgent. Craft stouts are quickly...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homebrew#Brewery#Food Drink#Beverages#The Brewbound Podcast#Norwalk Brew House#Stone Brewing#Pilot Project#Google Play
Brewbound.com

Living The Dream Brewing Continues Production Capacity and Offerings Expansion

LITTLETON, Colorado – Living The Dream continues its expansion this season with new canned additions to their year-round portfolio of beers available across the Front Range, and increased capacity to boot. Tasting room favorites Fly Reel Amber and Mountain Drive American Ale have scored themselves their own SKUs and are...
LITTLETON, CO
Brewbound.com

Sierra Nevada Releases 2021 Celebration Fresh Hop IPA

CHICO, California – Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. announced the 2021 release of the iconic seasonal Celebration Fresh Hop IPA, which will begin hitting retail shelves mid- to late-October. The 2021 release will mark the 40th year of the iconic IPA. Each year for hop harvest season, which typically occurs August...
CHICO, CA
Brewbound.com

JuneShine and Whitney Cummings Debut Latest Flavor in Passion Project Series

SAN DIEGO, California – Excited to share the newest launch from JuneShine, the #1 hard kombucha brand in the U.S. with over 10M cans sold of its insanely delicious, better-for-you alcohol made with only real, organic ingredients. On November 2, Juneshine debuted a brand new, crazy refreshing flavor in collaboration...
DRINKS
Brewbound.com

New Belgium Brewing and Four Roses Bourbon Release Oakspire Bourbon Barrel Ale

FORT COLLINS, Colorado – New Belgium Brewing and Four Roses Bourbon announced the highly anticipated 2021 release of Oakspire Bourbon Barrel Ale – a pioneering, and highly distinctive beer brewed using a custom-built, proprietary infusion method which pulls flavors from bourbon-steeped charred oak and marries it with a malty sweet, deep amber ale.
FORT COLLINS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Brewbound.com

Tröegs Launches New Grand Cacao Beer Cheese Collaboration

HERSHEY, Pennsylvania – Tröegs Independent Brewing has once again teamed up with The GIANT Company and Caputo Brothers Creamery of Spring Grove, Pa., to debut a fourth limited-edition beer cheese – this time using the Hershey, PA, brewery’s newest year-round beer, Grand Cacao Chocolate Stout. Like the other three cheeses,...
HERSHEY, PA
Brewbound.com

CODO Design Launches Beer Branding Trends Podcast

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – CODO Design, a leading craft beer branding firm, is launching a new bi-monthly podcast for the beer and beverage alcohol industry. The Beer Branding Trends Podcast will feature thirty minute conversations between CODO co-founders, Isaac Arthur and Cody Fague, on the art and science of building compelling beverage brands.
DRINKS
Brewbound.com

Maui Brewing Releases 2022 Brand Calendar

KIHEI, Hawaii – The 2022 Brand Calendar has been released by Maui Brewing Company offering a mix of both new and fan favorite craft beers. The upcoming year’s calendar comprises the full “Brand ‘Ohana” of beverages which includes Maui Hard Seltzer and Kupu Spirits. The beer calendar includes eight Limited...
FOOD & DRINKS
Brewbound.com

Full Sail’s Wreck the Halls Returns

HOOD RIVER, OREGON – It’s time to Wreck the Halls! Celebrate the season with Full Sail’s traditional holiday favorite, Wreck the Halls Double IPA. This four-time gold medal winning ale is back and better than ever in 16oz cans as part of Full Sail’s Strong Current Double IPA series. A sublime hybrid of an American-style Double IPA and a Winter Warmer, Wreck the Halls has comforting notes from pale and crystal malts and copious quantities of Centennial hops for a bold brew that is perfect for the season. This hoppy holiday ale was just released and is available through December in 16oz 4-pack cans and on draft in limited quantities. ABV 8.5%, 68 IBUs.
DRINKS
Brewbound.com

Ballast Point Releases Limited Edition Pumpkin Down Scottish Ale

SAN DIEGO, California – Ballast Point’s beloved seasonal Scottish Ale, Pumpkin Down, is available on draft and in 6-packs of 16 oz. cans. As the temps dip below 70° in Southern California, it marks the highly anticipated time of year when Ballast Point makes available their seasonal brews in limited release, including Pumpkin Down, now in 16 oz. cans.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Brewbound.com

Harlem Hops and Brooklyn Brewery Release ‘HBCU Homecoming’ Porter

BROOKLYN, New York – The HBCU (Historically Black Colleges & Universities)-educated partners of Harlem Hops (Kim Harris, Stacey Lee Spratt and Kevin Bradford) are thrilled to announce the drop of Harlem Hopes HBCUHomecoming, a Porter brewed in collaboration with renowned Brooklyn Brewery! The beer was aged in bourbon barrels provided by award-winning Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey. A delicious, definitively Fall Porter, this collab combines the mastery of top Black artisans and the finest ingredients.
BROOKLYN, NY
Brewbound.com

Hopworks Urban Brewery Releases Bourbon Barrel Aged Abominable Winter Ale

PORTLAND, Oregon – Hopworks Urban Brewery (HUB), the first B Corp brewery in the Pacific Northwest, is releasing Bourbon Barrel Aged Abominable Winter Ale. After aging for over nine months in bourbon barrels, Bourbon Barrel Aged Abominable Winter Ale has complex notes of vanilla, spice and citrus. “Mr. Abom is...
PORTLAND, OR
Brewbound.com

Tröegs Mad Elf Grand Cru Now Available in 4-Packs of 375-ml Bottles

HERSHEY, Pennsylvania – Tröegs Independent Brewing announces the release of Mad Elf Grand Cru, a limited “director’s cut” of its iconic holiday ale, Mad Elf. Like its counterpart, Mad Elf Grand Cru starts with chocolate, Munich and Pilsner malts and features a large addition of local Pennsylvania wildflower honey. It’s also fermented with the same spicy Belgian yeast strain as Mad Elf, which coaxes flavors of cinnamon, clove and allspice.
DRINKS
Brewbound.com

AleSmith Releases Final 2021 Stout Series Brew

SAN DIEGO, California – AleSmith Brewing Company is speeding towards to the end of 2021 with the final rollout in their limited-release, quarterly stout series. Speedway Stout Variant #4: Madagascar Vanilla & Ceylon Alba Cinnamon is bookending a successful year of brewing by the AleSmith team, who managed to produce and distribute a slew of new beers over the course of 2021, even amidst global industry challenges.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Brewbound.com

Low-ABV, Non-Carbonated Funny Water Launches in the US

CHICAGO, Illinois – As distributors and retailers nationwide adjust to an oversaturated hard seltzer market, a new product has emerged as an alternative to carbonated alcoholic beverages. FUNNY WATER™ is a naturally flavored still water with no bubbles, featuring a 3.75% ABV, antioxidants and electrolytes to promote better hydration, at only 80 calories.
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy