Wheel Fortune may have freaked fans out a little bit too much with its latest Halloween-themed puzzles. The Wednesday night broadcast of Wheel is going viral for featuring puzzles that included iconic horror genre tropes - including one based on the Candyman movie franchise. When the Wheel of Fortune contestants started working on a puzzle whose answer was "CANDYMAN CANDYMAN CANDYMAN CANDYMAN" Twitter exploded with viewers who guessed the answer early freaking out about the consequences of solving the puzzle. Tweets like "Wheel of Fortune is playing a dangerous game tonight," kept viewers thrilled while the puzzle was finished - and certainly helped boost Wheel of Fortune's visibility on social media:

