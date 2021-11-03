Justine Bateman goes behind the camera for 'Violet'

Raven-Symone starred in the last three seasons of The Cosby Show, but the former The View co-host can't remember most of her time on the show. Raven, who was only 4 years old when she started on Bill Cosby's sitcom, said she later learned her lack of memory from that time was "disassociation" after she went to therapy. After The Cosby Show, Raven moved on to Hangin' with Mr. Cooper and later found stardom again as a young adult in Disney Channel's That's So Raven.

