Justine Bateman goes behind the camera for 'Violet'

Fisher Stevens has been in the business for nearly four decades, wearing the hats of actor, director, writer, producer, you name it. While his early career saw him cast as the comedic sidekick in such hit '80s movies as The Flamingo Kid, Short Circuit, and My Science Project, he soon found himself squarely in the the role of character actor, appearing on countless prime time shows through the decades. Stevens has split the second act of his career between character acting roles, documentary filmmaker and activist.
