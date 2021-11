US stock markets retreated further on Wednesday as the bogeyman of inflation returned to spook investors, but European equities mostly rose and bitcoin reached a new record -- temporarily. The three major US indices were in the red, with the broad-based S&P 500 shedding 0.8 percent after official figures showed the US consumer price index rose to a 30-year high in October. London's FTSE 100 and the DAX in Frankfurt closed higher while the CAC 40 in Paris finished flat. Gold, silver and Bitcoin all gained initially as investors flooded into assets viewed as a hedge against the corrosive effect of inflation on their savings, but later retreated.

