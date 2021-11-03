We're Starting to Plan Our Holiday 'Fits—Here's What We're Currently Loving

As much as I want to be the person who sticks to a capsule wardrobe and specializes in a neutral color palette, I just can't seem to stay away from bold and eye-catching accessories. Maybe it's the fact that we're approaching a holiday season full of parties and gatherings, but I seem to always find a reason to incorporate a vibrant piece into my look. Don't get me wrong—I love the go-to outfit recipes that require little to no effort. In fact, I wear them often. But lately, I've been topping these looks off with a print or pop of color. Since my fall wardrobe tends to err more on the subdued and simplistic side, Kurt Geiger's colorful new collection has come at the perfect time. It's party season, and I'm ready to make a statement in the form of textured handbags and multicolored shoes. I hope you are, too, because it doesn't get more fun and daring than the pieces displayed below.

