We're Starting to Plan Our Holiday 'Fits—Here's What We're Currently Loving

To no one's surprise, I've spent much of this year shopping, but the way I shop is different now. I've come up with a strategy that ensures my clothes don't sit in my closet tagged and unworn. Before swiping my credit card, I have to think of three ways to style the item I want to buy. This method doesn't completely eliminate impulsive purchases from my bank statements, but it helps. Following this new line of thinking may sound like a challenge, and it is. But it's much easier when you focus on polished basics that don't go out of style. Jenni Kayne has mastered the art of stylish staples, and its new arrivals prove it. Puffer coats, cashmere knitwear, and lug-sole boots are just some of the pieces you'll find below. Are you prepared to discover seasonal basics that you'll never want to take off? If the answer is yes, just keep scrolling.
Comments / 0