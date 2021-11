The first thing to understand is that going international is a growth alternative for your sales volume, but not a way out when local conditions show that your product is not viable. Before carrying out any internationalization plan, it is necessary to have a validated product or service in the country of origin. Validation, as in any business model, is when you have reached the famous product-market-fit , that is, your product is accepted by the current market.

