Review: ‘Venom’: Carnage in the editing room

Sony Pictures Post Production Services hosts sound editorial and mixing for latest box office smash. Venom: Let There Be Carnage, marking Tom Hardy’s return to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of MARVEL’s greatest and most complex characters, proves a worthy successor to the hit 2018 original through its imaginative storytelling, outstanding performances, breakthrough visual effects and superb, action-packed soundtrack. Directed by Andy Serkis, written by Kelly Marcel with the story by Tom Hardy and Marcel, the film finds the shaky marriage between investigative journalist Eddie Brock and the alien symbiote Venom, both played by Hardy, beginning to crumble just as they face an existential threat from condemned serial killer Cletus Kasady and the supervillain Carnage, both played by Woody Harrelson.
Comments / 0