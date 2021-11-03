Review: ‘Venom’: Carnage in the editing room

Venom: Let There Be Carnage has become the second-biggest movie of 2021. A new report from Exhibitor Relations lays out how the Marvel sequel continues to climb this weekend. Buy earning another $5 million, that was enough to leapfrog Black Widow and F9, which sit at $183 million and $173 million respectively. This shouldn't come as a complete shock. Venom's first outing raked in a billion dollars at the box office. There was a clear demand for another movie and the filmmakers delivered more carnage. Tom Hardy and Andy Serkis have been emboldened by Sony's clear desire to bring Spider-Man into contact with the symbiote at some point in the future. (Fans are also reading the tea leaves after everything that has occurred in the marketing for Spider-Man: No Way Home.) It's a new day for the little spinoff that could. No one is thinking that Venom was a one-time fluke now. Sony has built a force to be reckoned with as the series moves forward. Just to put this in perspective, Let There Be Carnage did this without Tom Holland's hero throwing punches. Imagine what the next one will be like.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO