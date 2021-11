Virginia Tech has three commits in the 2022 recruiting class and all three commits signed on Wednesday afternoon on the opening day of the early signing period. Rodney Rice, Patrick Wessler, and MJ Collins all come through and are officially signed as Hokies. These three combine for what is currently the 27th best class for the 2022 recruiting cycle. The Hokies still have two scholarships available moving forward and could add to this class if the right players become available.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO