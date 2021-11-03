CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany's chemicals to suffer longest impact from supply bottlenecks - Ifo

ICIS Chemical Business
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (ICIS)--The chemicals industry in Germany could suffer the longest impact from supply chain bottlenecks, research institute Ifo said on Wednesday. Shortages in the chemicals sector are expected to continue affecting production for nearly 10 months, compared to the average eight-month...

www.icis.com

104.1 WIKY

Supply chain bottleneck to linger through 2022, says ECB’s Rehn

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Supply chain bottlenecks that are dampening euro zone growth and pushing up inflation will linger throughout 2022, European Central Bank policymaker Olli Rehn said on Friday. Significant relief from the situation is unlikely until the end of the year, the Finnish central bank chief told a Lithuanian...
ICIS Chemical Business

Australia's Fortescue to convert offshore vessel to run on green ammonia

LONDON (ICIS)--Australia's Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) on Thursday announced that a high-tech vessel powered almost completely by green ammonia will hit the water in 2022. The company is converting the 75 metre-long vessel MMA Leveque in collaboration with MMA Offshore Limited as part of its commitment to net zero [carbon]...
ICIS Chemical Business

Johnson Matthey to exit battery business as it warns on auto production slump impact

BARCELONA (ICIS)--UK specialty chemicals group Johnson Matthey has revealed plans to exit its battery materials business while guiding that full fiscal year profits will be hit by the slump in automotive production around the world. The company said the potential returns from its battery materials business do not justify further...
ICIS Chemical Business

Quantafuel expects to reach positive cashflow in 2022, updates on project progress

LONDON (ICIS)--Norway-headquartered chemical and mechanical recycler Quantafuel expects to reach positive cashflow by the end of 2022, following the ramp-up of several of its facilities next year, the company said during its Q3 quarterly update on Thursday. The majority of Quantafuel’s operations are pyrolysis-based chemical recycling, but it is also...
ICIS Chemical Business

Polymir resumes PE production

MOSCOW (MRC)--Polymir, part of JSC "Naftan", has resumed some of its low density polyethylene (LDPE) production capacities after a scheduled shutdown for maintenance, according to ICIS-MRC Price report. The plant’s customers said the Belarusian producer had resumed production at its second LDPE line (158 grade polyethylene) by 8 November, after...
ICIS Chemical Business

Prices of Europe PVC for export to CIS countries up on higher ethylene, electricity costs

MOSCOW (MRC)--European polyvinyl chloride (PVC) prices for material exported to the CIS countries have risen on the back of higher ethylene and electricity costs. Export prices increased by €95-100/tonne for November shipments, according to the ICIS-MRC Price report, following negotiations that began in the middle of last week. The November...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
ICIS Chemical Business

Three Russian producers increased PVC prices in November

MOSCOW (MRC)--Prices for Russian polyvinyl chloride (PVC) largely increased in October, driven by high world prices and global shortages according to the ICIS-MRC Price Report. For more than a year, the global PVC market has been demonstrating a constant rise in prices under the pressure of a deficit, which is...
ICIS Chemical Business

BLOG: China could either see net imports of 63m tonnes in 2021-2031 or net exports of 18m tonnes!

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Click here to see the latest blog post on Asian Chemical Connections by John Richardson. China could either see net polypropylene (PP) imports totalling in 2021-2031 or it could be in a net export position of 18m tonnes!!!! The staggering difference reflects uncertainties resulting from Beijing's two headline policy frameworks - Common Prosperity and Dual Circulation.
ICIS Chemical Business

PODCAST: European ACN continues to see healthy ABS demand

LONDON (ICIS)--A balanced acrylonitrile (ACN) market in Europe continues to see a healthy pull on demand from the acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS) sector. Listen in as ICIS pricing editors Jane Massingham and Stephanie Wix talk about the latest developments and short-term expectations. ACN balanced in Europe but good demand and high costs.
midlandtxedc.com

Supply Chain Bottlenecks Creating New “Logistical Hotspots”

Most businesses have not escaped supply chain challenges over the previous 12 months. When everyone expected COVID-19 to slow demand, it accelerated demand to a point where supply chains were stretched to their limits. But it not just COVID — the winter storm of 2021 reduced Texas’ capacity to refine petroleum, which created a ripple effect for a reduced ability to manufacture nearly all paints. Major manufacturers of cushion foam were also hit by a hurricane, causing multiple industries to temporarily shut down for repairs, which has exacerbated the shortage due to high demand. Currently, many companies, both large and small, continue to have threats of shortages or product delivery delays. The point to understand is while one event can cause a shortage, multiple events can cripple a supple chain.
ICIS Chemical Business

ExxonMobil to proceed with China mega chemical project investment

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--US energy giant ExxonMobil has made a final investment decision on a multi-billion-dollar chemical complex in Guangdong province in southern China. The greenfield project includes a 1.6m tonne/year flexible feed steam cracker, three performance polyethylene (PE) lines, and two differentiated performance polypropylene (PP) lines, ExxonMobil said late on Monday.
ICIS Chemical Business

PODCAST: record prices for Europe chemicals show crisis is not over yet

BARCELONA (ICIS)--Record-breaking prices for some European chemicals show that pandemic-related market and supply-chain trends are still disrupting chemical markets. New record prices for Europe epoxy resins, titanium dioxide (TiO2) contracts, spot polyethylene terephthalate (PET), butanediol (BDO) and acetone methyl methacrylate (MMA) Driven by production issues, a lack of Asian imports,...
albuquerquenews.net

Global vaccination important for addressing supply bottlenecks

NEW YORK, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- The broadspread supply bottlenecks in the world would not be resolved quickly and global vaccination is among the early steps to tackle the issue, Carmen Reinhart, vice president and chief economist of World Bank Group has said. "We're not talking about a single supply...
ICIS Chemical Business

INSIGHT: October IPEX underscores higher costs and logistics constraints

LONDON (ICIS)--The ICIS Petrochemical Index (IPEX) update last month (the index for September) drew focus towards demand and what was coming to be seen as the main driver for prices in the still uncertain market environment. The index was suggesting that supply and demand balances were easing with pressure taken...
ICIS Chemical Business

Europe top stories: weekly summary

LONDON (ICIS)--Here are some of the top stories from ICIS Europe for the week ended 5 November. These are early days, but the transformation of refinery sites away from the production of gasoline and a much greater focus on site emissions is altering the local and regional landscape for petrochemicals.
