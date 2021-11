The Russian Ministry of Energy has said the nation's oil production could once again reach record highs comparable to the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing oil market crisis. "We believe that in 2023-2024 production will amount to about 560 million tons. Our task is to ensure the competitiveness of our resource on the global market, and not to chase only the production figure," Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said in an interview with business daily Kommersant, published on Wednesday.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO