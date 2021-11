Several organizations representing the fresh produce industry in North America are calling for supply chain relief. As part of a recent House Agriculture Committee hearing, the coalition issued a statement detailing the turmoil within the food supply chain. The group provides specific examples of the types of challenges the supply chain is having to navigate and the negative impact it is having on the industry as well as consumers. Issues of transportation are having the most profound impact, as the nature of fresh produce requires a fully functional supply chain for timely delivery.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO