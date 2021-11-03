CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Navigating OpenNotes: Advice From an Oncologist Who Survived Cancer

By Mark A. Lewis, MD
Medscape News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis transcript has been edited for clarity. Hello. This is Dr Mark Lewis for Medscape. I'd like talk to you about a hot topic: exactly how and when patients with cancer receive their test results. There are essentially two groups: those who lobby for immediate access to that information...

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

More lung cancer patients are surviving, thriving

(HealthDay)—Mike Smith is beating the odds. Diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer back in 2016, the 56-year-old South Carolina resident says there are a lot of reasons to be optimistic as the "narrative of lung cancer changes from being a horrific, terminal disease to a chronic disease and, ultimately, to a cure."
CANCER
WINKNEWS.com

Early surgery helping people survive pancreatic cancer

Pancreatic cancer has a nasty reputation. It is hard to detect in patients and is naturally aggressive. However, doctors can still make strides, and even more, people are beating the odds. Frank Barreiro says he could tell something was off. “I knew. I know, my body. And I knew something...
CANCER
WGN News

MedWatch Daily Digest: Health consequences of surviving childhood cancer — and more

For Tuesday, Nov. 9, WGN’s Medical Reporter Dina Bair has the latest on new information, including: According to Rockefeller University researchers, if the treatment includes radiation, there could be a lasting medical impact. Childhood cancer survivors experience various metabolic challenges including heart disease and diabetes, even as otherwise healthy adults.  Exposure in utero to hydroxyprogesterone, a […]
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
survivornet.com

The Rebirth of ‘Highway to Heaven’: Cancer Survivor and Actor Barry Watson Drew Inspiration From the Late Michael Landon, Who Battled Pancreatic Cancer

Actor Barry Watson will appear in Lifetime’s reboot of the classic show Highway to Heaven. Watson battled Hodgkin lymphoma in 2002, and has been in remission since his chemotherapy treatment that year. One of the things that attracted Watson to the role was the legacy of another cancer fighter: Michael...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
targetedonc.com

Devimistat and Modified FOLFIRINOX Shows No Survival Benefit in Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer

Efficacy observed with the combination of devimistat and modified FOLFIRINOX in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer has lead to a negative result in the phase 3 AVENGER 500 clinical trial. The combination of devimistat (CPI-613) in combination with the combination of folinic acid, fluorouracil, irinotecan, and oxaliplatin (modified FOLFIRINOX; mFFX)...
CANCER
survivornet.com

Former Bank Director, 52, Kept Falling Asleep in Meetings, Then She Found Out She Had Multiple Myeloma; Coping with the Shock of a Cancer Diagnosis

Lisa Stephenson was shocked when she learned of her multiple myeloma diagnosis. She’d began falling asleep in board meetings, but the regular flyer and 70-hour-a-week worker didn’t think there was any serious underlying cause. Multiple myeloma is a blood cancer involving plasma cells – a certain kind of mature white...
CANCER
Cancer Health

Survival Is Similar for Young and Old With Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

The findings, published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, come as colorectal cancer rates are rising markedly in young people. The study’s researchers said the results are somewhat surprising, as younger patients, who usually have fewer complicating health factors, might be expected to survive longer than older patients.
CANCER
Tech Times

How Navigating Cancer is Redefining Personalized Cancer Care

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center isn't going out of business. But it's celebrating a huge milestone for oncology in general: Patient mortality rates are dropping. According to research culled during the 2010s, advancements in the way all cancers are diagnosed and treated are having a positive effect. Between 2016 and 2017 alone, annual cancer deaths dipped by 2.2%. These numbers are heartening, especially for the estimated 18+ million people who learn they have cancer each year.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opennotes#Cancer#Oncologist#Software#Tb
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Advocates Raise Awareness About Pancreatic Cancer Symptoms, Survival

Statewide Iowa — It was one year ago that longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek died from pancreatic cancer and Iowans who’ve lost loved ones to the disease are working to raise awareness in his honor. Mike Schreurs a volunteer with the Iowa chapter of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or...
IOWA STATE
Harvard Medical School

SARS-CoV-2 Vaccines and Cancer

This article is part of Harvard Medical School’s continuing coverage of medicine, biomedical research, medical education, and policy related to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic and the disease COVID-19. Individuals being treated for active cancer are at particularly high risk of severe disease and death from SARS-CoV-2 infection due to aberrant immune...
HARVARD, MA
wivk.com

Race Against Cancer (Thompson Cancer Survival Center)

Survivor Ceremony 2:00 p.m. | Race Start 3:00 p.m. Or race your way by registering for our virtual race course. The Race Against Cancer is a walk and run* that raises funds for Thompson Cancer Survival Center’s Cancer Outreach Services program. Your participation and support make a difference in the lives of the patients and families of Thompson Cancer Survival Center. Since its inception 25 years ago, the race has raised more than $7.4 million for cancer education and care in East Tennessee. Thanks to Race Against Cancer supporters and participants, thousands of medically underserved individuals have received life-saving screenings and information each year. Most importantly proceeds raised by the race go to fight cancer within our local community.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Instagram
chla.org

Understanding Cancer Survival in Adolescents and Young Adults

Categories: For Physicians and Clinicians, Research Blog, Adolescent and Young Adult Medicine. New studies reveal insights into 30-year mortality—and a disturbing rise in stomach cancer. By Katie Sweeney. In 2019, researchers at the Cancer and Blood Disease Institute at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, in collaboration with USC investigators from the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas boy who survived cancer organizes blood drive

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A young cancer survivor in Las Vegas is using his battle to help others fighting their own. Fourth grader Xavier Alvarez helped host a blood drive at Lomie G. Heard Elementary School last week. Teams collected 24 units of blood that helped 72 patients in the hospital.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Citrus County Chronicle

Navigating Cancer: Coping with cancer during the holidays

People going through cancer treatments need to take special care of themselves through the holidays, which can be stressful even in the best of times. I often tell my patients to use their treatment as permission to be sane over the holidays, to take a break from the normal holiday routine, and try to enjoy themselves.
CANCER
Medscape News

Colorectal Cancer Rates Rising in People Aged 50 to 54 Years

New US data show that the incidence of colorectal cancer (CRC) is on the rise among people aged 50–54 years, mirroring the well-documented increases in early-onset CRC in persons younger than 50 years. "It's likely that the factors contributing to CRC at age 50–54 years are the same factors that...
CANCER
FOX59

Lung Cancer Awareness Month: Experts share importance of screenings, prevention against the leading cause of cancer deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s Lung Cancer Awareness Month, and local doctors are hoping to break the stigmas surrounding the disease. Statistics from the Lung Cancer Research Foundation show it’s the leading cause of cancer deaths in the world. While the number of new cases diagnosed is falling, local experts say there’s still work to do in […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
Best Life

Eating This Once a Week Slashes Risk of Alzheimer's by 34 Percent, Study Says

While we can't escape the aging process, getting older looks different for everyone, both in how it affects us physically and mentally. One thing many of us worry about is that the older we get, the more likely we are to lose our memories. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, there were an estimated 5 million adults 65 and older in the country with dementia, and by 2060, that number is expected to go up to almost 14 million. But that doesn't mean developing the disease is increasing inevitable. There are ways to reduce your risk of developing dementia, including making small changes to what you eat and drink. In fact, one study has found that eating this popular fruit once a week can slash your Alzheimer's risk by up to 34 percent. To see what snack you should be having more often for the sake of your brain, read on.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy