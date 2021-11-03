CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia county marks first homicide of year

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

HAMILTON, Ga. (AP) — A shooting that left one person dead marks the first homicide of 2021 in Georgia’s Harris County, authorities said.

Dylan Eldridge, 29, died at Columbus Piedmont Regional at 1:35 a.m. Tuesday, Harris County Coroner Joe Weldon told the Ledger-Enqurier.

Eldridge was transported to the hospital for gunshot wounds sustained at a private residence in Pine Mountain. Weldon also confirmed that at least one suspect is in custody at Harris County Jail.

The sheriff’s office has not released details on the shooting or arrest. The suspect’s name has not been released.

The deadly shooting marked the first homicide of 2021 for Harris County. In neighboring Muscogee County, the total homicide count is currently at 59, the newspaper said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Security guard arrested in fatal LOVE Park shooting

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A security guard for Philadelphia’s Christmas Village has been charged with murder in the Tuesday shooting death of a man in LOVE Park. The guard, 43-year-old Gregory Thomas, was working a security detail for the yet-to-open Christmas Village exhibit near City Hall around 8:40 p.m., according to an incident summary released by Philadelphia police. Police said Thomas was involved in a “disturbance” with the 29-year-old victim, whose name was not released pending notification of his family.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Colorado man accused of fighting against police at Capitol

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man accused of fighting against police trying to keep people from entering the U.S. Capitol has been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot. Thomas Patrick Hamner, 48, of Peyton was arrested Tuesday in Colorado Springs. He is charged with engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon, among other crimes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harris County, GA
Crime & Safety
Hamilton, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Pine Mountain, GA
City
Hamilton, GA
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Harris County, GA
The Associated Press

Republicans pass Georgia House map forecast to keep GOP edge

ATLANTA (AP) — One of the longest-serving members of the Georgia House said it best on Wednesday: “Reapportionment is not about kindness or mercy.”. Republicans pushed their proposed new map for the state’s 180 House districts past Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver of Decatur and other minority Democrats on a 99-79 vote, with only two Republicans dissenting.
The Associated Press

A look at key points in Kyle Rittenhouse’s testimony

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand in his murder trial Wednesday, testifying about how he shot three men during a protest against police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year. Rittenhouse killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz. He faces multiple charges, including intentional homicide....
KENOSHA, WI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

644K+
Followers
344K+
Post
295M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy