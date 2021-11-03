Georgia county marks first homicide of year

HAMILTON, Ga. (AP) — A shooting that left one person dead marks the first homicide of 2021 in Georgia’s Harris County, authorities said.

Dylan Eldridge, 29, died at Columbus Piedmont Regional at 1:35 a.m. Tuesday, Harris County Coroner Joe Weldon told the Ledger-Enqurier.

Eldridge was transported to the hospital for gunshot wounds sustained at a private residence in Pine Mountain. Weldon also confirmed that at least one suspect is in custody at Harris County Jail.

The sheriff’s office has not released details on the shooting or arrest. The suspect’s name has not been released.

The deadly shooting marked the first homicide of 2021 for Harris County. In neighboring Muscogee County, the total homicide count is currently at 59, the newspaper said.