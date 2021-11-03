Brazil, Other Countries at Risk for Reintroduction of Polio

These are the global coronavirus stories you need to know about this week. In the UK, despite criticism from the doctors' union the British Medical Association (BMA), the Government is making the COVID-19 jabs mandatory for NHS staff in England from April. The move follows compulsory vaccination in England’s care sector. This is coming at a time that a majority of health leaders are worried about the NHS reaching a "tipping point." They believe staff shortages across the NHS are putting patient safety and care at risk. Earlier in the week, the regulator MHRA has approved the first oral antiviral for COVID-19, molnupiravir (Lagevrio), which is recommended to be taken immediately after a positive COVID-19 test and within 5 days of symptoms onset. A gene that doubles the risk of respiratory failure and death from COVID-19 has been identified in 60% of South Asians but only 15% of Europeans, which might help explain the excess deaths in some ethnic groups over others. In another study, around 1 in 5 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 don’t develop anti-N antibodies. Also, in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, the use of warfarin compared with direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs), was shown to be associated with a lower risk of developing SARS-Cov-2 infection. COVID-19 cases remain high and stand at around 33,000 per day at a rate of 379.4 per 100,000 population. Deaths have continued to rise but there has been a 7.8% decrease in hospital admissions. So far, 79.8% of over-12s are fully vaccinated and there has been a 3.9% increase in those who have received a third vaccine dose or booster.

