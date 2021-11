Kal Penn is an enigma, in that he has achieved success in both the political world and in acting. It is very rare for people to oscillate between those two high-powered fields, but with his magnetism and panache, Penn made his own blueprint. For those who aren’t familiar, Penn played one of the titular roles in the Harold and Kumar franchise, as well as roles on House, Designated Survivor and How I Met Your Mother. During the same time he also served as the Principal Associate Editor in the White House Office of Public Engagement under the Obama administration. Penn pretty much nailed two different dream jobs simultaneously, and now he is stepping into a different kind of cultural role: queer icon.

