Modern Drummer announces Neil Peart Spirit Of Drumming Scholarship

hennemusic.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModern Drummer magazine is honoring the legacy of Rush icon Neal Peart with a new Neil Peart Spirit Of Drumming Scholarship. In memory of Neil, with the support of his family, Modern Drummer will present an up-and-coming drummer with the annual scholarship – originally announced at the 2020 Modern Drummer Festival...

www.hennemusic.com

Comments / 0

