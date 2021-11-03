Modern Drummer announces Neil Peart Spirit Of Drumming Scholarship

Monday, November 1, 2021, on Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen’s 58th birthday, we are announcing a special upcoming auction called ’12 Drummers Drumming’ to benefit his Raven Drum Foundation. For the past 37 years, PNC has calculated the prices of the 12 gifts from the classic holiday song, “The Twelve Days of Christmas.” The PNC Christmas Price Index is a fun holiday tradition, and in 2020 included adjustments for the pandemic’s impact on the cost of purchasing all the presents. No price for the drummers was available! Rick and his wife Lauren are celebrating 20 years since the launch of Raven Drum. They wanted to offer fans the opportunity to bring home one-of-a kind items and personal experiences, from some of the industry’s best, to raise money for traumarecovery & resiliency programs for Veterans and suicide prevention. And, set a new price for 12 DRUMMERS DRUMMING (our personal favorite gift) in 2021! The auction site is located at12drummers.givesmart.com.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO