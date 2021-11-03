New DIY Doors for the BILLY bookcase: BOHÈME!

If you’re an independent millennial who recently moved out of their family home and into their own, then a major issue that you may be dealing with almost every day…is space constraint! Our modern millennial homes have many virtues, but one thing they lack is space! Space constraint is something most of us end up dealing with every day. Smart storage solutions can be lifesavers in such tricky and compact situations. And to make your lives easier, we’ve curated a whole collection of storage solutions that come in the form of furniture designs that, to be honest, are IKEA-worthy! Not only do these products comfortably store your belongings, but they’re also perfect for displaying those special items that you don’t feel like shutting away in a dusty cabinet. From a modular shelf unit inspired by the architecture of Bangkok’s storefronts to a bookshelf that hides a sleek staircase- these innovative storage and display solutions are the IKEA-worthy additions your home needs!

