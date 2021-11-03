Tips for Managing Your Warehouse Effectively

Solving business problems using big data depends upon the approach taken. For example, if an organization only knows data warehouses, then challenges will be framed to fit using a data warehouse. As Abraham Maslow, a prominent psychologist eloquently said “I suppose it is tempting, if the only tool you have is a hammer, to treat everything as if it were a nail.” This observation can be applied to big data where a data warehouse can become synonymous with a hammer. But, not all business data requirements fit into the category of a nail that a data warehouse can address, as discovered by Carolinas Healthcare System. The on-going debate of whether to use a data warehouse vs. data lake are many, but when viewed through the lens of a focused Data Architecture Strategy, the choices become more well-defined.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO