MIDDLEBURY — James Ross died Sept. 19, 2021, peacefully at home in Middlebury with his loving wife Ann by his side. James “Jim” D. Ross was born April 9, 1929, in Proctor, Vt., and raised in Rutland, Vt., son of Stewart and Lauren (McAdam) Ross. He graduated from Middlebury College in 1951 and received his Master’s degree from the Syracuse School of Business Administration in 1952. He attended Officer Candidate School and served in the Navy during the Korean Conflict.

MIDDLEBURY, VT ・ 13 DAYS AGO