Most Wisconsinites say they wouldn't vote to re-elect Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and also wouldn't vote for Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, according to a new poll. The newly released Marquette University Law School Poll found approval of Evers and Democratic President Joe Biden both slipped in the two months since the last time the poll of Wisconsin voters was conducted. It also found more voters disapprove of the Republican-controlled Legislature than approve of it, and slightly more are unfavorable toward Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

MARQUETTE, WI ・ 8 DAYS AGO